The 10 best clean food delivery services in Bangkok

Whilst cooking up a quick, clean, and delicious healthy meal can be fun, there’s no denying that for busy city dwellers it can also be time-consuming. That’s where clean food delivery comes in.
For those with a hectic schedule who still want to gorge on nutrient-dense food, these clean food delivery services in Bangkok will make eating clean a breeze. Scroll ahead to see which one suits your taste most, from diet programs to plant-based options and more.
In an attempt to make food easy, healthy and affordable Tonic tries to make food tasty while making sure that its ingredients are natural. In the crafting of their meals, they use as many natural ingredients, with fresh veggies, whole grains, and quality vinegar, herbs, spices, and health oils. They have delivery options so they can send you their clean meals fresh every day.
Paleo Robbie makes sure you don’t miss anything while you’re on a diet. With healthy and clean versions of Chicken Tikka Masala, Goulash, Japanese Beef Curry, and more, their meals are frozen and so can be kept for a while. If you’re more into cooking up your own healthy recipes, they also have a grocery option. Buy healthy meats, veggies or even bakery options to make your own version of these clean foods straight in the comfort of your own home.
You probably already know getfresh (formerly also called ‘Dressed’) as a go-to salad spot in the city. But did you know that the healthy salad brand also does meal plans? With options for 5, 14, or 30 days, their meal plans start from an amazing THB 799, and are available in 5 different categories. These include: Bulk-Up, Anti-Aging, Slim Down, Low Carb, and Healthy Intro. High in nutrients with no sugar, no trans fats, and no MSG, it’s a great one to go for if you’re already a fan of their regular menu.
Want to make sure the food you eat is healthy without changing it up? Healthy Be Life has got you. They have your entire meal covered, from the drink to the main course and to the dessert. They have meal plans that are ready to be ordered with three meals a day, including dessert, appetisers and fruit, and additional juice. The meal plan makes for an easy way to eat clean without having to think too much.
Clean food can also be vegan. Plantiful is a 100% plant-based restaurant. Like the others, they offer clean food, without making it feel boring. They offer a meal program, wherein you get two meals with one snack or side per day that could be delivered straight to your home.
Lean food doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice enjoying yummy food. Believing that, DJ Poomjai “Poom” Tangsanga of Virgin Hitz (who was once hit 100 kilograms on the scale) transformed his life through healthy slash delicious home-cooked meals made with pristine, lean ingredients. Now he’s spreading the goodness to your home through DJ Poom Menu, a delivery food service where you could enjoy his scrumptious Kra Prao, Steamed Chicken Dumplings, Pasta, and more – all free of oil, MSG, and preservatives.
For fitness buff trying to gain a muscle, burn fat, or just eat clean, Fitmeal Foods lets you customise your own meal to your likings and goals. Apart from the delivery, the brand also boasts a part-café, part-grocery shop venue for foodies to shop and savour good produce.
Plant-based meals can be free of meat and everything – yet still be delicious. If you’re a newbie to vegan cooking, opt for the vegan food delivery service Vegan Crush. Led by Maricel, a vegan chef who has been in the plant-based cooking business for over a decade, Vegan Crush with a repertoire of dishes inspired by her travels in over 70 countries, will enliven your palate as well as enrich your physical and mental health.
Absolute Fit Food, like the name suggests, is designed especially for fitness devotees who enjoy great fare accompanied with great benefits. There’s a variety of cuisines, spanning Thai, Japanese, Italian and Mexican. Nutrient-rich snacks like granola bars, energy balls, and cakes are also available to satisfy your sweet tooth.