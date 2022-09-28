10 mall restaurants in Bangkok that are actually hidden gems

Malls are one of the first places many think of when they’re out to grab a bite with a friend. Let’s see some of the best places to dine as you dish out the latest gossip.
We believe it was teen popstar Robin Sparkles who sang “Let’s Go to the Mall,” and malls were invented just because of that. To top it off, Thai malls have every cuisine you can think of (within reasons, so hold your horses, Kaiseki enthusiasts). You want some nice Thai dishes to introduce your visiting friends to the cuisine? Sure. An authentic Italian dining experience with fresh ingredients? Of course. An all-you-can-eat buffet with good beef and great side dishes? We can think of a few at the top of our heads right now.
Where mall restaurants have often gotten a bad name in the past, Thai mall restaurants actually have plenty of deliciousness to offer. Let us tell you the ones that should be on your list, if they are not already.
[Hero and featured image credit: Din Tai Fung/Facebook]
Here are 10 of the best mall restaurants to visit in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
From the team behind Ekkamai’s Thai dining destination Khao comes a more casual and more intimate spot in Central World. The concept is centred around memories, and looking into the past through the lens of food. You’ll get an authentic Thai food experience from a Thai perspective, but don’t be alarmed when you see french fries and spaghetti on the menu—they’re really what we saw and ordered as kids.
Our tip: order the deep-fried spring rolls and stir-fried cabbage with fish sauce. They will be the highlight of your day, guaranteed.
2 /10
Kam’s really said “Let’s get this roast a-cookin,” and the world have has peace ever since. The Hong Kong branch has held a Michelin star for 8 consecutive years, they’ve been dishing out their legendary roast meats in Bangkok now too. Whether you’re in the mood for some char siu BBQ pork, succulent crispy pork, or a whole roasted pig on your table to share, Kam’s isn’t looking to disappoint you. It’s the best of Hong Kong cuisine in one place.
3 /10
Copper Buffet is a premium international buffet with no ifs nor buts. What you expect is what you’ll get. Premium ingredients, great service, extremely good food—all of those start at just approx. THB 1000. Highlights you cannot miss include the black truffle soup served with croissant, the wagyu beef boat noodles, and the cheese wheel Carbonara. Reservations required though, and as tables are snatched up within minutes.
4 /10
If you’re a beef lover, pop by Tajimaya and see all the grilled delicacies they have to offer. From wagyu beef to Hokkaido scallops, you can opt for a set menu or feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet. From our experience, even the starter set can dazzle the whole group (and it’s very Instagrammable, too).
5 /10
Cafe Chilli will take care of your isaan food cravings with the delectable taste you’re familiar with, pair them with premium local ingredients. For example, their poultry is sourced from organic free-range farms, which not only gives the meat a softer texture and greater taste, but there’s also less cholesterol and uric acid. That’s how you can enjoy each dish without feeling guilty. Try their grilled chicken with turmeric and order a som tum of your choice—you won’t be disappointed.
6 /10
People strolling in Siam Paragon will recognise Amici. It’s the Italian restaurant on G floor that is known for its cosy, contemporary-style interior, and a menu that makes your mouth water as you flip through. Get a taste of Italian homecooking, elevated using high quality ingredients and attentive service as you meet up with your friends at one of the most easily accessible shopping malls in Bangkok. Be sure to order the mushroom seabass risotto—it’s one of chef’s signatures.
7 /10
LEON is the newest addition to the Cocotte family, and they’re not hesitating to show why it deserves to be in the will. What they offer is quintessential French cuisine, from escargot to duck confit, as well as other casual dishes, such as burgers with housemade buns served with crispy fries cooked to perfection. It’s also a very good place to brunch, and their continental breakfast set should not be overlooked, either.
8 /10
True to its name, Jumbo does not skimp on size, taste, nor quality. Hailing all the way from Singapore, it’s a treat you simply cannot forget whether you’re there with friends or family. What you must not miss, however, is their award-winning chilli crab, which combines the freshness of the sea and the right balance of kick from all secret-recipe spices. Dine in their Siam Paragon branch for the urban feel you know and love, or the one in IconSiam for the gorgeous riverside view.
9 /10
Guaranteed by the Michelin Bib Gourmands 2019, with branches in Japan, Taiwan, New York, and more, Tonchin might just be your next go-to when it comes to ramen. In a bowl, there’s noodles freshly-made in house, broth simmered over night, and topped with sous-vide chachu pork and soy sauce-boiled egg. Take a sip of the broth and you’ll forget the problems of the day for just a bit.
10 /10
It would be an absolute crime if we don’t include Din Tai Fung on this list. The world-renowned restaurant specialising in soup dumplings came to Thailand a couple of years ago, and people could not get enough of it. It’s a regular on the Michelin Guide and ranked as one of the world’s Top Ten Best Restaurants by The New York Times, and understandably, as their xiao long bao and egg fried rice became the staple that every table should order.