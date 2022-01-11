As pork prices keep rising, here are 10 easy tofu recipes to try at home

Tofu is extremely versatile. Vegetarian or not, here are 10 easy, delightful tofu recipes to try at home — especially now that pork prices are on the rise in Thailand.

If you are looking forward to cutting down on your meat consumption, then this nutritious alternative is perfect for you. Tofu is not only high in protein but is also delicious when cooked the right way.

Also known as bean curd, tofu is prepared by coagulating soy milk and pressing the resulting curd into solid white blocks. Mainly used in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisines, you can use tofu to make dishes that are healthy and scrumptious.

[Hero image credit: Stefan Schauberger/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Edward Howell/Unsplash]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.

10 tofu recipes to try at home