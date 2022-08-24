20 best steakhouses for all the meat lovers of Bangkok

A bite into a juicy, tender piece of beef is simply incomparable. The unique scent and taste, the succulent texture—it feels like an angel is blessing us, and we want more. Here is a list of steakhouses in Bangkok to put on your bucket list.

Whether it’s for a celebratory meal, date night or dinner with friends, nothing satisfies the way a well-made steak of high quality does. Of course, Cosmopolitan carnivores in Bangkok are no strangers to premium cuts of beef. Whether your cut is tomahawk, T-bone, rib eye, or fillet mignon, there’s no shortage of meat-centric options for you to choose from in Bangkok. From classic steakhouses to Japanese and French restaurants, these smoking-hot places will satisfy your all meat cravings.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jardin Du Beouf/Facebook]

Here are 20 steakhouses in Bangkok you cannot miss

El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse

One of Bangkok’s steakhouse veterans, El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse offers grass-fed, free-range beef imported from both Australia and the United States. Conveniently, you can now find this Argentina–style establishment in three locations: Asoke, Nana and Thonglor. The restaurant boasts a wide selection of cuts, including ribeye, prime fillet and New York striploin, as well as a choice of lamb chops and lamb shank. If you opt for beef, we recommend their famed prime wagyu fillet mignon. To complete the experience, pair your succulent steak with a glass of La Posta Malbec from Argentina.

El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse, 8/4-7 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Klong Toey, Bangkok, +66 2 255 2864

Le Boeuf

Parisian–style steak bistro Le Boeuf cultivates a cosy vibe with wooden furnishings and comfy leather seats. Completely detached from the Marriott Mayfair Executive Apartments, the restaurant is a standalone establishment with floor-to-ceiling windows, and it’s a modern meat shrine with French influences. For stellar starters, try their countryside-style foie gras terrine and pork rillettes. Of course, you’re here for one thing: the trimmed entrecôte steak with their legendary sauce, which is served with a side of walnut green salad plus unlimited golden frites.

Le Boeuf, Marriott Mayfair Executive Apartments, 60, Lang Suan 1 Alley, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 2 672 1234

El Toro

Let the Brazilian steakhouse be your steak coach. Distinguished from other venues, El Toro is Bangkok’s very own churrascaria, a traditional all-you-can-eat Brazilian steakhouse where they grill and skewer meat in the heart of the city on Sukhumvit. Enjoy an array of quality cuts of meat such as tenderloin, rib eye, pork rib, pork sausage, lamb chops and chicken sausage, all put on a metal skewer and cooked barbecue-style over an open fire. Watch you don’t drool too much when the server slices the smoking-hot grilled goodies before your eyes by the dining table. Hot and cold sides like feijoada, cheese bread, buttered rice, potato and garden salads are also included as part of the buffet to help lighten up the heaviness of the meal. A buffet for the adult is priced at THB 1,800. For kids under the age of 12, it is THB 900 but children below the age of seven will get to dine for free. Not up for the buffet? They offer a la carte too.

El Toro, 519 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok, +662 258 4824

Babette’s The Steakhouse

A quintessential Chicago–style eatery nestled on the 19th floor of Hotel Muse Bangkok, Babette’s The Steakhouse offers not only prime cuts but also stunning skyline views. Main-event proteins include grain-fed Australian wagyu and Black Angus, Japan’s famous Kampo beef sirloin, and France’s Charolais beef. Here, you can order your grilled main with delectable sides such as Parmesan truffle fries and lobster mac and cheese. Don’t forget to pair the meal with a glass of luscious wine—Babette’s has a collection of Old World and New World wines for you to choose from.

Babette’s The Steakhouse, Hotel Muse Bangkok, 19th floor 55/555 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, +66 2 630 4000

Arno’s Butcher and Eatery

Arno’s Butcher and Eatery is Chef Arnaud Carre’s food enclave which offers a variety of dry-aged steak dishes which the venue is known for. Expect umami-packed dishes like the Rump steak and the T-bone steak with both cuts of beef dry-aged for 45 days straight. Due to this, the meat delivers such an intriguing dash of sour and salty tastes, making the flavour linger in your mouth even when the chewing is over and done with. Being the homage for high-protein concoctions, the venue also serves many Thai and Asian-inspired steaks and also boasts a butcher shop stocked with quality cuts like prime rib and beef tenderloin.

Arno’s Butcher and Eatery, 2090/2 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 20, Chong Nonsi, +662 678 8340

Neil’s Tavern

First opened for business in 1969, Neil’s Tavern has turned out to be Bangkok’s staple steakhouse where generations after generations head to for a perfect plate of steak or charred seafood. Nestled along the leafy Wireless road, the restaurant boasts a repertoire of ultra-juicy steaks. Every piece of protein is grilled over medium-high heat which helps to tease out the best flavours of the meat. Try the French foie gras steak or the Bacon-wrapped filet mignon. But don’t miss the Steak and fried king prawn, which is a steak-meets-seafood dish showered in a generous serving of truffle sauce. Looking for an over-the-top dinner? Here’s where you’ll get it.

Neil’s Tavern, 58/4 Soi Ruam Ruedi, Wireless Road, +662 256 6874

Artur Restaurant

Seriously, this steakhouse needs to make your week night or weekend dinner list. Why? They’ve got fresh ingredients, a fabulous setting and a fancy plating style which will enliven any night of your week. Helmed by restaurant mogul Artur Kluczewski who has years of experience in the hotel dining scene, this French-style rotisserie provides nothing short of hotel elegance and sophistication due to the fancy fare and sleek fine-dining scenario. The menu features grain-fed meat and whatever vegetable peaks during each season. Opt for the American prime Angus beef or the Tajima Kobe beef imported all the way from Australia. Pan-fried cut of organic pork chop is also available if you fancy pork over beef. Also, down some wines since the venue does offer a wide selection of opulent vinos.

Artur Restaurant, 9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok, +662 658 6288

Rib Room and Bar

The Rib Room and Bar is an award-winning rooftop steakhouse within The Landmark Bangkok Sukhumvit, serving up exquisite meats and authentic French fare. Here, the menu features Australian grain-fed beef tenderloin, British Hereford sirloin, and Japanese wagyu Ohmi beef, which is now ranked as one of Japan’s top three wagyu cuts. Select your favourite meat and pair it with a glass of premium wine to elevate the experience.

Rib Room and Bar, The Landmark Bangkok Sukhumvit, 31st Floor, 138 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, +66 2 254 0404

The District Grill Room and Bar

Inspired by New York steakhouses, The District Grill Room and Bar is a sleek dining space furnished with dark oak, black marble and plush leather chairs. With an open-kitchen concept, you get to see the talented chefs in action, hopefully putting a glorious char on your steak. Don’t miss their special wine-pairing events from time to time, as they often invite Michelin-starred guest chefs and introduce exquisite, seasonal ingredients. For instance, they once featured Kampo wagyu beef, the product of lovingly nurtured cattle that were fed natural herbs in Miyagi prefecture. As a result, the beef gains a delectable marbling that literally melts in your mouth.

The District Grill Room and Bar, Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 57 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok, +66 2 797 0000

New York Steakhouse

Grilling just might be the ultimate American culinary art form, and New York Steakhouse at JW Marriott Bangkok is the perfect example. Since its opening in 1997, the restaurant has consistently delivered an indulgent choice of juicy steaks and seafood sensations, plus an outstanding wine list. The menu features USDA-certified prime beef; 300-day, grain-fed aged Australian Angus; and top-notch wagyu beef from Matsuzaka and Kobe. All the Japanese cuts boast a marbling score of 9 and 10, which are the rarest and most prized. If you’re keen on a substantial dinner for two, you’ll want to order the spice-rubbed tomahawk wagyu roast beef to share.

New York Steakhouse, JW Marriott Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Soi 2, Bangkok, +66 2 656 7700

Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse

Superior quality meat is the priority at Nami Teppanyaki steakhouse. Here, you’ll be served the highest grade A5 wagyu beef and you can rest assured it will be cooked to perfection. Every dish is prepared on the teppanyaki iron griddle, and the best seat in the house is at the bar in front of the action. This premium beef comes from Tajima-gyu cattle in Hyogo prefecture, where they’re raised for 30 months of utmost comfort. As a result, the beef always boasts a marbling score of at least 8, and sometimes as high as 11. To appreciate the full wagyu experience you can order the multi-course menu, which includes a soup, salad, hot appetisers and dessert.

Nami Teppanyaki Steakhouse, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Soi 2, Bangkok, +66 2 656 7700

Cocotte Farm Roast and Winery

A contemporary rotisserie that emphasises cooking on a wood charcoal grill, Cocotte Farm Roast and Winery’s farm-to-table concept focuses on the use of organic and sustainable ingredients. For instance, the restaurant supports the Royal Projects in Chiang Mai, and sources meats from free-range farms. In the menu, you’ll find an Australian wagyu tomahawk with a marbling score of 6, as well as melt-in-your-mouth, 48-hour slow-cooked wagyu chunk ribs. In addition to beef, the restaurant also does a fabulous roast chicken: Crisp and golden brown, the bird is marinated in chef’s special recipe and served with a sauce of your choice.

Cocotte Farm Roast and Winery, Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok, +66 92 664 6777

CHAR Bangkok

CHAR Bangkok is a contemporary grill plus rooftop bar. The selection features dry-aged Black Angus prime beef from Australia, grass-fed Caviness beef from USA, and authentic Kobe wagyu beef with marbling score of 9. If you’re looking for a romantic, upscale dining spot for two, CHAR is a good option, as there are plenty of quiet corners with stunning views. Order an Australian tomahawk or the surf and turf option to share, and savour the dramatic skyline vistas and stylish sips at the bar afterwards.

CHAR Bangkok, Hotel Indigo Bangkok, 25th and 26th Floor, 81 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 2 207 4999

Madison

There are certain things you expect when dining out at a steakhouse: top-notch service, pleasant atmosphere and an excellent selection of meats and wines. All of the above is true of Madison, the contemporary steakhouse nestled within Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. The restaurant is now a neighbourhood staple that’s been known to lure its share of passersby to its tastefully modern dining room designed by Tony Chi. Here, steakhouse standards rule the menu: Black Angus prime Australian beef, grain-fed wagyu tomahawk and grilled lamb chops. Enjoy the cosy lounge setting and savour a cocktail before you go.

Madison, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajadamri Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Bangkok, +66 2 126 8866

Benihana

Food is literally theatre at this teppanyaki restaurant inside the AVANI Atrium Bangkok. Meals are played with and prepared on a teppan iron hot plate, where chefs showcase knife skills, tricks and flicks as they prepare your meal. The menu ranges from appetisers and sushi rolls, as well as a selection of exquisite meats. The cuts include A5-grade Japanese Kagoshima striploin, A4 Hakata wagyu rib eye, and Australian Black Angus tenderloin. Keep an eye out for lunch offers and bento boxes, too.

Benihana, AVANI Atrium Bangkok, 1880 New Petchburi Road, Bangkok, +66 2 718 2000

Jardin Du Boeuf

Jardin Du Boeuf really says “we’ll take things you know and love, and elevate them.” Make sure you start off your meal with the JDB fries, a potato mille-feuille topped with dry-aged beef, duck fat, and mustard. Every ingredient used in the kitchen is ethically sourced and sustainable. The beef used is from grass-fed, cage-free cows sent straight from Australian farms to ensure that the taste and texture are top notch. It is then dry-aged and grilled to perfection using red mangrove wood. Each course is not easy to dish out, and it really shows.

Jardin Du Beouf, 22 Somerset Rama 9, Ratchadaphisek Rd, Huai Khwang, Bangkok, 02 239 1971

The Meatchop Butcher & Spirits

The Meatchop features premium local and imported cuts, seasonal ingredients, and beautiful classic cocktails with no frills. They’re all about hearty dishes that are both affordable and fun, which they do impeccably. Order the irrefutably iconic Steak Diane—taste the warmth of the firm, juicy meat along with the creamy, smooth sauce. Couple that with the intimate venue, it’s the perfect place for a date night.

The Meatchop Butcher & Spirits, 1, 4 Sala Daeng 1 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok, 02 033 2709

Carne BKK

This South American-inspired food destination is not afraid to play with fire, literally. From smoking to flame grilling, visitors will be able to feast their eyes on the open kitchen where all the magic happens. Each dish is made with top ingredients, infused with Latin culture, and prepared with love. Try the immensely delicious beef tongue steak with a sunny side up egg—the tongue is slow-cooked overnight and served with salsa molcajete and homecooked potatoes.

Carne BKK, 32 2 Sukhumvit Soi 23 Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, 066 069 2288

Bull & Bear

If you’re looking for somewhere fancy to treat yourself, this is the place. Bull & Bear is based off their legendary steakhouse of the same name in Manhattan, New York, and the quality is for sure on par. They feature a live raw bar along with a custom-made grill that is capable of smoking, slow roasting, baking, grilling, and more to a T. They have simply everything you crave. A roasted fish? Sure. A 55-day dry-aged steak? You got it. A one-kilogram porterhouse? Just say the word.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, 55th Floor, 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 02 846 8850

Penthouse Bar + Grill

Penthouse is a collection of six venues encompassing The Grill, Chef’s Table, The Cocktail Bar, Whisky Room, The Mezzanine, Rooftop Terrace, located on levels 34, 35, 35M, and 36 above Park Hyatt Bangkok. Basically, it’s a whole one-stop destination for the evening. They offer gorgeous grilled delicacies, excellent cocktails, luxurious interior, and beautiful view of the bustling city. They really aren’t playing around when it comes to making your night feel complete.

Penthouse Bar + Grill, 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Wireless Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, 02 011 7480