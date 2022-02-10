3 Bangkok chef duos on the most romantic meal they’ve ever had

Many of us are celebrating the day of love with food this year, so we decided to chat to those who’s big love is food. Here’s what 3 Bangkok chef duos had to say about the most romantic meal they ever had, even if that meal is a grilled cheese sandwich after a long shift.

Big holidays and chefs don’t go hand in hand in a traditional sense. Do you take two weeks off for Christmas? Are you one of those people who likes to go somewhere fancy for New Year’s? Did you book a cute dinner date for Valentine’s Day?

Probably not, if you’re a chef.

Going into the kitchen during the big holidays is like going behind the scenes of a movie. There’s the beautiful and romantic side you’ll see in the cinema — or in this case, the restaurant floor — and the hectic, screaming-orders-across-the-kitchen side that is hidden from view. Once the chaos and the order-calling resides, however, we wanted to chat to three Bangkok beloved chef duos a little about this phenomenon. How do chef couples celebrate Valentine’s Day? As masters of food, what is their idea of a romantic meal?

If music be the food of love… nay, if food be the music of love, read on for what these chefs had to sing and say.

Top and Michelle of Mia Restaurant

Naturally, the chefs behind one of the most romantic restaurants in Bangkok know a thing or two about romance. Chefs Top and Michelle are at the helms at Mia Restaurant, where Pastry Chef Michelle Goh makes the sourdough brioche you so swoon about every time you visit, and Chef Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell is behind that iconic Duxelle or Pea Tartlet that features often on his menus. Together, the two have composed multiple tasting menus, with special love and care for vegan and vegetarian diners, too. With shared experiences from across the globe and across the world of fine dining from London’s Sketch and Singapore’s Pollen over to Bangkok’s Sühring, the two are passionate about food — so much so, that the most romantic meal they ever shared was watching it be prepared.

Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Lucky or unlucky for us, we always celebrate Valentine’s Day a week earlier as our anniversary falls on the 7th of February.

What is the most romantic meal you ever shared?

In 2018, we took a trip to Valance and stayed at Maison Pic. We managed to get a special room with a view of the pastry kitchen. We woke up early, around 7 am, and had a 3-star breakfast in bed while watching the pastry kitchen do their prep.

In your opinion, what is the most romantic food there is?

A proper home-cooked meal.

Lastly, a word of advice for those going on dinner dates this Valentine’s Day:

It’s the company that counts.

Dylan and Bo of Bo.lan

It’s likely you got a sneak peek of the fiery dynamic between chefs Dylan and Bo on Netflix. The chef duo behind the infamous Bo.lan appeared on the Netflix show Chef’s Table Season 5, in good company with other renowned chefs from around the world. Bo.lan as you see it on the show has since closed, yet Chef Dylan Jones and Chef Duangporn ‘Bo’ Songvisava still manage to put forward their ethos of organic, sustainable dining through a series of exclusive (and hot-in-demand) lunches and dinners. Whilst Dylan explains that the two don’t “really do romantic,” consider that Bo.lan is actually the combination of the two chefs’ names. Asked about their ideal Valentine’s Day, it’s all about personal, home-cooked meals — and booze.

Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

No, firstly because we’re always working, and secondly, because you don’t need a special day to say “I love you” to someone.

What is the most romantic meal you ever shared?

We don’t really do romantic but one of the most memorable meals we’ve ever had was at Bràs in Laguiole. It was just amazing.

In your opinion, what is the most romantic food there is?

Anything cooked from the heart for someone you love — and alcohol.

Lastly, a word of advice for those going on dinner dates this Valentine’s Day:

Cook yourself!

Joe and Saki of Samlor

The verdict is still out but we’re pretty sure the jury can agree: Joe and Saki have the cutest chef baby about town right now. The chef duo that was formerly at the reigns at 80/20, and now runs the “Thai and international gub glam” spot Samlor, is known and beloved in the local foodie scene. Japanese Pastry Chef Saki Hoshino has long made diners fall in love with her creations, more recently launching an ice cream brand named Yora, which makes tongue-seducing things like Sour Mango and Nam Pla Wan ice cream sandwiches. Yora is also part of the Plus Six Six Group, which is run by the talented Chef Napol ‘Joe’ Jantraget with his wife. Long a known advocate for local produce and honest food, his restaurant group aims to promote sustainable dining. We’re quite smitten to see that Chef Joe also promotes romantic dining, as our chat with Saki below reveals.

Do you celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Normally we are in the kitchen, but we have a glass of wine or two after service. Some Valentine’s Days, Joe gets me flowers in my favourite colour, yellow.

What is the most romantic meal you ever shared?

Oysters or fresh fish. I love seafood (can you tell I’m Japanese?), so Valentine’s or not Valentine’s, I love to eat good seafood on romantic days like anniversaries or celebrations.

In your opinion, what is the most romantic food there is?

I think “romantic food” is anything cooked or planned nicely. For example, if Joe cooks me the grilled cheese sandwich that I love, that grilled cheese could be the most romantic food for me. It is anything that a partner prepares thinking of a loved one.

Lastly, a word of advice for those going on dinner dates this Valentine’s Day:

If you are celebrating Valentine’s at the restaurant you love, enjoy the company and enjoy the food. If you are not in a relationship, still go on a dinner date with your girls. February 14th is for everyone!