4 ways to add a little bling to your regular pizza night

While we’ll always love the pizzeria shakers of crushed red pepper and salty “Parmesan,” modern pizza requires a little extra bling to finish strong.

Homemade Hot Honey, made here with fermented Calabrian chillies; anchovy-laced Fancy Ranch; and Smashed Garlic Oil, which can also be brushed around the edges of a pie before baking, add pops of flavour to any pie. Garlic Confit, mellowed from an olive oil bath, can be smashed and used as a prebake topping, and the oil drizzled over finished pies. And of course, no one can turn down a dish of warm Basic Pizza Sauce for dunking the “bones.”

Here’s how you can add a little bling to your pizza

Fancy Ranch

Total 5 min; Makes 1 1/2 cups?

Spiked with umami-rich anchovies, this versatile condiment is perfect for drizzling over pizza or tossing with salad greens. Chill the ranch overnight to thicken it slightly and allow the flavours to meld. ?

1 to 2 oil-packed anchovy fillets (to taste), finely chopped

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup whole buttermilk, plus more if needed

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh chives

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1 medium garlic clove, grated on a Microplane

1 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. fine sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 tsp. onion powder

Using the flat side of a knife, smash chopped anchovies into a smooth paste on a cutting board. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add remaining ingredients; whisk until well combined. Thin with additional buttermilk if needed to reach desired consistency. Season with additional salt to taste. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week. —Paige Grandjean?

Smashed Garlic Oil

Total 5 min; Makes 1/2 cup?

Pungent fresh garlic permeates the olive oil for a quick and easy finishing oil with a big flavour. Salt works as an abrasive to break down the chopped garlic into a smooth paste.

6 medium garlic cloves

1/4 tsp. fine sea salt

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh oregano

Finely chop garlic, and sprinkle with salt. Using the flat side of a knife, smash to form a paste-like consistency. Transfer mixture to a small bowl. Stir in oil and oregano. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 day. —Paige Grandjean

Garlic Confit

Active 10 min; Total 3 hr 10 min; Makes 1 1/2 cups

Garlic cloves become mellow and sweet as they bathe low and slow in buttery olive oil. Slather softened cloves over crusty bread, or whip garlicky oil into mashed potatoes.

1 1/2 cups olive oil

2 garlic heads, cloves separated and peeled (about 26 cloves)

1 (6-inch) oregano sprig

2 chillies de árbol

2 (3- x 1-inch) lemon peel strips

1/8 tsp. fine sea salt

Preheat oven to 121°C. Combine all ingredients in a small lidded ovenproof saucepan. Cover and roast in preheated oven until garlic is softened and very lightly browned, about 2 hours. Uncover and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.—Paige Grandjean

Hot Honey

Total 5 min, plus 24 hr infusing; Makes 2/3 cup

Relying on time rather than heat to marry the flavours allows the fruity Calabrian chillies and floral clover honey to shine. For a milder spice, remove some or all of the Calabrian chile seeds.

1/2 cup clover honey

10 jarred whole Calabrian chillies, finely chopped

Pinch of fine sea salt

Stir together all ingredients in a small lidded jar. Cover tightly with the lid, and let stand at room temperature for at least 24 hours or up to 2 weeks. (Hot honey will get spicier the longer it infuses.) —Paige Grandjean

This story first appeared on www.foodandwine.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Audrey Davis)

© 2021. TI Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved. Licensed from FoodandWine.com and published with permission of Affluent Media Group. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Food & Wine and the Food & Wine Logo are registered trademarks of Affluent Media Group. Used under License.