09 Nov 2022 06:19 PM

41 thoughts we had while going to the In-N-Out pop-up store in Bangkok

Eric E. Surbano

In-N-Out made a surprise appearance in Bangkok today, and in the name of journalism and good burgers, we went ourselves. 

For a few hours, Bangkok was treated to a genuine taste of California with the surprise In-N-Out pop-up store at Siam Discovery. The team here at LSA take our job seriously, so in the name of journalism, we steeled ourselves yesterday to get in line and try it out for ourselves. So today at 11am, we got in line to join the throng of people who wanted to get their hands on some burgers. This… is our story. *Law & Order sound*

  1. What time should I go there? They said they open at noon. Is 9am too early? Is 10am too late
  2. Okay, 11am should be fine… right? 
  3. Oh gosh, I’m running late. How horrible is the line.
  4. Okay, the line is not that bad. It’s long, but not as bad as I expected. Will probably be here until 2pm.
  5. Meanwhile, my friends and I are just gonna chill.
    The line. Not pictured: the other people lined up outside.

     

  6. Omg is that guy wearing a full pink ensemble. Then again, it is Wednesday. 
  7. Wait, the line is moving already? It’s just 11am.
  8. Oh look, it’s @curiousdan! 
  9. Whoa wait a sec, someone just came out with a burger. They’re starting early! LET’S GOOOOO.
  10. This line is picking up the pace. Can’t believe they’re actually starting service an hour early.
  11. I doubt this will last until 4pm. They’ll probably run out. 
  12. So many people looking at everyone in line not knowing what’s up. 
  13. Okay, someone legit just walked up and asked what we’re all in line for.
  14. The line’s moving slowly but surely.
  15. Also, what am I going to order? Is there a menu we can see?
  16. They’re giving us arm tags? Are these burger handcuffs?
    Burger handcuffs

     

  17. Before the arm tags, people in line can let their friends join them. Someone’s trying to do that now but the staff isn’t allowing it anymore.
  18. I wonder if we can have multiple orders.
  19. Scratch that, they just said one order per person. Still don’t know what the menu is though. 
  20. I doubt they have milkshakes, but if they do… hnggggg.
  21. Okay, my friend just got hold of the menu.
  22. A BURGER IS THB 150!? A WHOLE SET IS LESS THAN THB 300!?
  23. Oh but no fries? Whyyyyyy.
  24. Also, no shakes but that’s okay.
  25. What is Animal Style and Protein Style? Why does it sound dirty?
  26. AND THEY HAVE SHIRTS FOR THB 150 TOO!? Okay, this line needs to get MOVING.
  27. Hold up, they only accept cash? PANIK.
  28. Thank goodness I’m here with friends so someone can go get some cash.
  29. We are so close. So. Close.
    Salvation is just around the corner

     

  30. WE’RE NEXT.
  31. FINALLY. FRONT OF THE COUNTER.
  32. Already have my order in mind because I’m a pro: a Double-Double with chips and a drink. Also because it’s literally just the number one set out of the three sets
    FINALLY

     

  33. They only have S and M shirts, and they’ve run out of the white one. Guess I’m not getting it. 
  34. But ooh, free keychain!
  35. Okay, I’m anxious and excited to get my burger.
  36. Omg it’s here, and it is glorious.
  37. A staff member just said “That is one good looking burger” and I said “Thank you” as if it was because of me that the burger looked good. I’m a dummy like that.

    The Double-Double

  38. Okay time to try In-N-Out for the first time in my life.
  39. That is a dang good burger. It’s not a gourmet burger or anything like that, but if this was available here at this price, this would be my go-to fast food burger place. 
  40. That sauce is something else. It’s kinda weird to be eating it with chips though.
  41. All in all, a total of THB 240 and an hour and a half spent in line. Worth it? Definitely.
Worth it? Worth it.

 

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
