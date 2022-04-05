5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022

What better way to escape the Bangkok heat than to enjoy an iced coffee in a café? Here are five new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022.
The heat in Bangkok summer is no joke. Even though it got unexpectedly cooler for a few days, it’s always good to plan ahead and jot down cafes for your next cafe-hopping adventure. When the torturing heat comes back, you won’t have any problem searching for cafes to beat the afternoon heat. This month, we’re back with five new cafes for you to check out and chillax at this April 2022 and Songkran holiday.
5 new cafes in Bangkok to keep you cool this sweltering April 2022
If you’ve been to the popular BONCI, you would know that it’s one of the favourite spots for coffee aficionados in Bangkok. Now, there’s good news for those living in the Sukhumvit area, as the cafe’s second home has finally made its way here. Although the interior and ambience may be slightly different from the original location, it still has that signature neon-light smiley face that everyone remembers. Plus, the iconic 1990s style photo booth will certainly add so much fun to your coffee break here.
FIX Coffee recently became the talk of the town thanks to its collab with Valentino to create Valentino’s Rendez-Vous pop-up café. Soon after, it has expanded its base with its third location in Ekkamai. Similar to its first location, it has a cool vibe that helps you unwind and chill in a modernistic atmosphere. Their delectable croissant sandwiches from their new brand CROISNINI are also worth checking out.
Symmetry is the brainchild and the first-ever cafe by Flow Coffee Roasters that serves only the best coffee brewed from its exceptional coffee blend. As the name suggests, every little detail that you’ll find at Symmetry is about a perfect balance. Even its soul-soothing coffee and toothsome bakery items make a harmonious combination. Perhaps this new cafe-hoping spot can balance your mood and clear your mind while working from out-of-office as well.
Backofhouse Coffee has been around for almost a year. It started as a coffee shop solely for deliveries before transforming into a full-blown cafe. It can get crowded on certain days, but its cosy atmosphere is sure to make this place fabulous for a laid-back afternoon and temporary escape from the heat.
Bookmark Tempered for when you need that ultimate indulgence, because every chocolate item here will satisfy the sweet tooth of every chocolate connoisseur. Whether it’s the rich cocoa drinks or the chocolate-stuffed bakeries and brownies, it’ll absolutely take your chocolate obsession to the next level. What’s more, you’ll be surprised by how spacious the cafe is, too. The cafe has 3 floors, so it won’t be difficult for you to find your corner for the ‘gram.
