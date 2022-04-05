facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022
5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022
Food & Drink
05 Apr 2022 12:15 PM

5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022
Food & Drink
5 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022

What better way to escape the Bangkok heat than to enjoy an iced coffee in a café? Here are five new cafes in Bangkok to check out this April 2022.

The heat in Bangkok summer is no joke. Even though it got unexpectedly cooler for a few days, it’s always good to plan ahead and jot down cafes for your next cafe-hopping adventure. When the torturing heat comes back, you won’t have any problem searching for cafes to beat the afternoon heat. This month, we’re back with five new cafes for you to check out and chillax at this April 2022 and Songkran holiday.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]

5 new cafes in Bangkok to keep you cool this sweltering April 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

BONCI (new branch)

1 /5

BONCI (new branch)

If you’ve been to the popular BONCI, you would know that it’s one of the favourite spots for coffee aficionados in Bangkok. Now, there’s good news for those living in the Sukhumvit area, as the cafe’s second home has finally made its way here. Although the interior and ambience may be slightly different from the original location, it still has that signature neon-light smiley face that everyone remembers. Plus, the iconic 1990s style photo booth will certainly add so much fun to your coffee break here.

[Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]

Opening hours
Thu-Tue 10am-6pm
find out more
FIX Coffee (new branch)

2 /5

FIX Coffee (new branch)

FIX Coffee recently became the talk of the town thanks to its collab with Valentino to create Valentino’s Rendez-Vous pop-up café. Soon after, it has expanded its base with its third location in Ekkamai. Similar to its first location, it has a cool vibe that helps you unwind and chill in a modernistic atmosphere. Their delectable croissant sandwiches from their new brand CROISNINI are also worth checking out.

[Image Credit: Tha Nud Chim]

Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
find out more
Symmetry

3 /5

Symmetry

Symmetry is the brainchild and the first-ever cafe by Flow Coffee Roasters that serves only the best coffee brewed from its exceptional coffee blend. As the name suggests, every little detail that you’ll find at Symmetry is about a perfect balance. Even its soul-soothing coffee and toothsome bakery items make a harmonious combination. Perhaps this new cafe-hoping spot can balance your mood and clear your mind while working from out-of-office as well.

[Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]

Opening hours
Mon-Sun 7am-5pm
find out more
Backofhouse Coffee

4 /5

Backofhouse Coffee

Backofhouse Coffee has been around for almost a year. It started as a coffee shop solely for deliveries before transforming into a full-blown cafe. It can get crowded on certain days, but its cosy atmosphere is sure to make this place fabulous for a laid-back afternoon and temporary escape from the heat.

[Image Credit: Ton Puntarch]

Opening hours
Mon-Fri 8am-4pm, Sat-Sun 10am-6pm
find out more
Tempered

5 /5

Tempered

Bookmark Tempered for when you need that ultimate indulgence, because every chocolate item here will satisfy the sweet tooth of every chocolate connoisseur. Whether it’s the rich cocoa drinks or the chocolate-stuffed bakeries and brownies, it’ll absolutely take your chocolate obsession to the next level. What’s more, you’ll be surprised by how spacious the cafe is, too. The cafe has 3 floors, so it won’t be difficult for you to find your corner for the ‘gram.

[Image Credit: The Leisure Lab]

Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
find out more
Drinks Dining Coffee Cafes New Cafes
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.