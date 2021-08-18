5 ways to elevate instant noodles at home

Who would have thought you could make your instant noodles taste even better?

Instant noodles are a staple in nearly every Thai household. There are many brands available anywhere you go. However, having the same selection might get repetitive and boring. Little changes like adding eggs, extra protein, or even different seasoning might change it up a little — especially when you eat this dish pretty often.

TikTok isn’t only good for dancing videos but is also a great source for cooking tips. They have created many viral food trends, such as Dalgona coffee and Cloud Bread. Instant noodles — whilst not exactly a new trend — have become one of the recurring recipes people like to elevate. Here are some of our top picks for how you too can add some more flair to your instant noodles at home.

[Hero/Feature Image Credit: Sakana Ponyo/Pexels]

The “classic”: TikTok Instant Noodles

This TikTok Ramen is relatively simple to make. With eight easy ingredients, this dish can be made in under ten minutes. Although this could be your entire recipe, you can still add your favourite protein or veggies to elevate the noodles.

Japanese rendition: Teriyaki Maggi

Maggi is a popular instant noodle dish filled with South Asian flavours. Shreya Cooks puts a Japanese twist on the instant ramen by adding a few extra sauces and spices. If you’re missing trips to Japan, here’s your go-to.

Italian-inspired: Instant Noodles Cabonara Hack

This recipe makes carbonara seem so simple to make. With only four ingredients and a few minutes of your time, you can make an Italian dish of your own. This viral recipe is quick and easy to make. We also like adding some extra bacon or pancetta at the end.

Kylie Jenner’s Instant Noodles Recipe

Have you ever wondered how celebrities eat their instant noodles? Well, this is how Kylie Jenner makes hers. Although this celeb has shared many of her recipes, one that gathered the most attention was her ramen recipe. With just three ingredients, you can eat like a celeb.

Vegan instant noodles

Highlighting the beloved Indian flavours found in Maggi, here’s a vegan way to elevate your instant noodles. Of course, you can also add meat to this dish if you want to go down a different path. That’s the fun with instant noodles: they are entirely yours to construct, deconstruct, and reconstruct.