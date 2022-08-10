Asia’s Top 50 Pizzas 2022: 5 Bangkok pizzerias make the list

50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific announced its rankings for the best pizza in the region earlier this week. It’s a feat for Thailand and an achievement for these five amazing pizzerias in Bangkok. Get your car keys and grab a slice—this calls for a celebration.
50 Top Pizza, as the name suggests, is the guide to the best pizzerias in the world. For pizza lovers everywhere, which is basically all of us, it’s an annual list you cannot miss. Each one serves as a reminder that when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.
This year, five Thai pizzerias made the spot, with three pizzerias being in the top 15. This means they have a golden ticket that confirms their placement in the 50 Top Pizza World 2022 list, which is a coveted worldwide ranking to be revealed on 7 September this year.
[Hero image credit: Peppina/Facebook; Featured image credit: Pizza Massilia/Facebook]
Bangkok Pizzerias that are included in the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2022 list include:
5th Place – Peppina
6th Place – Pizza Massilia
10th Place – Pizzeria Mazzie
19th Place – Via Emilia Restaurant
31th Place – L’OLIVA Bangkok
Pizzerias that grabbed the Special Awards for Asia-Pacific include:
Performance of the Year 2022 (Robo Award) – Pizza Massilia
Best Beer Service 2022 (Birrificio Fratelli Perrella Award) – Pizzeria Mazzie
Best Service 2022 (Goeldlin Award) – Via Emilia Restaurant
The complete ranking for 50 Top Pizza Asia – Pacific 2022:
1. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
2. Bottega – Beijing, China
3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
4. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan
5. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand
6. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
7. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan
8. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
9. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
10. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
11. Spacca Napoli – Seoul – South Korea
12. Baci Pizza – Hong Kong, China
13. CIAK – In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China
14. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
15. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan
16. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo-Minato City, Japan
17. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI – Tokyo, Japan
18. Pizzeria e Trattoria Da ISA – Tokyo, Japan
19. Via Emilia Restaurant – Bangkok, Thailand
20. Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan
21. La TRIPLETTA – Tokyo, Japan
22. La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore
23. SAVOY Azabujuban – Tokyo, Japan
24. Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China
25. Bella Brutta – Newtown, Australia
26. Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan
27. Gigi Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia
28. Zoca Pizzeria Caffetteria – Taipei City, Taiwan
29. Casa Don Alfonso – Macau, China
30. Cicheti – Singapore, Singapore
31. L’OLIVA Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand
32. Crosta Pizzeria – Metro Manila, Philippines
33. Pizzeria GG – Tokyo, Japan
34. TARANTELLA da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan
35. A25 Pizzeria – Victoria, Australia
36. Vera Pizza Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
37. SPQR Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia
38. Wild Flour Italian – Metro Manila, Philippines
39. Mozzarella Bar – Victoria, Australia
40. La Svolta Hampton – Victoria, Australia
41. Gustaci Pizza Lounge – Hong Kong, China
42. Etica Pizza – Adelaide, Australia
43. Lucio Pizzeria – Darlinghurst, Australia
44. Luce Osteria Contemporanea – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
45. The Pizza Project – Hong Kong, China
46. Proof Pizza + Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
47. La Baracca – Bali, Indonesia
48. A Mano – Makati, Philippines
49. Via Napoli pizzeria – Sydney, Australia
50. Mammamia pizzeria – Shanghai, China
Congratulations to all who made the list!