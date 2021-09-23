The Bangkok pizzerias that made it onto the 2021 50 Top Pizzas in Asia list

Dinner plans tonight? Here are three award-winning pizza spots you should check out, after the release of the official ranking by 50 Top Pizzas.

Like there are awards for bars and restaurants, there are also awards and rankings for something equally as popular: pizza. The 50 Top Pizza ranking aims to applaud the best pizzas in Italy and around the world, as well as in Asia. This year, as the top 10 for Asia has now been unveiled, we see 3 beloved Bangkok pizzerias make the list.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Pizza Massilia]

Who makes the best pizza in Asia and the world?

The best pizzeria in Italy and in the world for 2021 was named as Pizzeria I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci in Caserta, Italy. Excluding Italy from the list, the best pizzeria goes to Peppe Pizzeria in Paris. For the 50 Top Pizzas Asia list presented by Prosecco DOC, the number one spot went to Bottega, Beijing in China.

Who makes the best pizza in Thailand?

Pizza Massilia takes home the prize for the best pizza in Thailand, ranking at number 7 on the Asian Top 10. The beloved Italian restaurant is followed by Pizzeria Mazzie (No. 8) and the newly-opened Via Emilia (No. 10). See the full list below, and see how many you have visited.

Asia’s 50 Top Pizzas 2021 Top 10

Bottega, Pechino – China Casa Don Alfonso, Macao – China CIAK – In The Kitchen, Hong Kong Cicheti, Singapore La Baracca, Bali – Indonesia Luce Osteria Contemporanea, Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia Pizza Massilia, Bangkok – Thailand Pizzeria Mazzie, Bangkok – Thailand Spacca Napoli, Seoul – South Korea Via Emilia, Bangkok – Thailand

Hungry? Evidently, Bangkok pizza is always a good idea.