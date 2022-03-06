6 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this March 2022

The ongoing Omicron surge is never going to be an obstacle to our cafe-hopping addiction. Here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this March 2022.
Bangkok’s cafe isn’t slowing down, even as we officially welcome the summer. Whether you’re looking for new places to freshen yourself from work-from-home burnout or beat the torturing Bangkok heat, we’ve got your back. Here are six new cafes in Bangkok for you to check out this March 2022.
[Hero Image Credit: Visual Stories Micheile/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Unfinished Coffee Roaster]
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Spice up your cafe-hopping with scrumptious Japanese curry rice at Hidey House. The interior of the cafe resembles a ramen shop so you’ll have so much fun chitchatting with the owners and baristas. Because there are heartier items on the menu like potato mentaiko salad and chicken katsu sando, it’s a great cafe for those who like to enjoy a full meal while visiting, too.
[Image Credit: Another 17th]
2 /6
Looking for a new work-from-anywhere spot to switch up your mood? You have to checkout PRIDI. A fabulous place to enjoy drinks and food while letting the homey vibe calm you from daily stress. As for the coffee, it’s brewed by the winner of the Thailand National Brewer Cup Championship 2019, so you can definitely expect a good cuppa.
[Image Credit: Chubbywanderlust]
As the name suggests, this cafe isn’t fully set up yet. However, this is a concept that you certainly won’t find elsewhere in Bangkok. Comparable to a half-empty glass, there’s no perfection here at Unfinished Coffee Roaster, and that’s kind of the point. Reflected in the interior design and the architecture, their upcoming transformations and hidden surprises are the reasons why you’ll keep coming back. That, and they’re really good coffee and snacks (fried bananas included).
[Image Credit: Go With The Wind]
Holey Artisan Bakery’s fourth home is located near The Quart Ruamrudee by UHG, and they’re still sticking to the same concept of all-day brunch and bakery. Sadly the famous Holey smash burger isn’t available here, but they’ve still got all bases covered with a large selections of bakeries and pastries to feed your cravings.
[Image Credit: Instagram @17_th_]
5 /6
Another Instagrammable café to add to your list if you’re planning to up your cafe-hopping game this month. Ourlog is located at basement level, where you can head down and pick your favourite spot to unwind. Each corner serves a different mood so it’s absolutely great for perfecting your ‘gram while enjoying quality brews.
[Image Credit: Ourlog]
6 /6
A soothing cup of coffee at Stockroom is the energy boost that you need after a long day of shopping in the Siam area. Although it’s not far away from the shopping mecca, Stockroom is a peaceful café to visit to re-energise yourself while avoiding the large and noisy crowds. Sangria coffee and sparkling peace tea are some of their signatures that are definitely worth trying.
[Image Credit: Pai Kub Nut]