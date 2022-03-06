6 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this March 2022

The ongoing Omicron surge is never going to be an obstacle to our cafe-hopping addiction. Here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this March 2022.

Bangkok’s cafe isn’t slowing down, even as we officially welcome the summer. Whether you’re looking for new places to freshen yourself from work-from-home burnout or beat the torturing Bangkok heat, we’ve got your back. Here are six new cafes in Bangkok for you to check out this March 2022.

[Hero Image Credit: Visual Stories Micheile/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Unfinished Coffee Roaster]