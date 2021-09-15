6 restaurants with private dining rooms in Bangkok

Want to eat out but still feel a little unsafe? Here are six restaurants that have private dining rooms.
With the dine-in ban being lifted since the start of September, some have already made a visit to their favourite eateries while some are still debating the safety of leaving their homes. Whether you’re looking for a place to celebrate those long-overdue birthday festivities or you simply want your personal space when dining out, private rooms at restaurants are a good way to go.
Here are six restaurants that have private dining rooms for you to consider for your next meal out. Safety measures are taken across all of these locations.
Offering the best of Indian and Mexican fantasy flavours, Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh’s menu reflects a love affair between a small-town Mexican chica and an Indian city boy (who also happens to be the product of Chef Gaggan Anand). Their cozy and polychromatic space adds a pop of vibrancy to your food, your mood, and your dudes. Sugar, spice, and everything nice, the restaurant’s food will take you on a trip from India to Mexico.
[Image credit: Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh]
Bringing Trat to Bangkok, Sri Trat serves up Eastern Thai cuisine, and the recipes are inspired by Thailand’s eastern provinces. Head over to Sri Trat for the best fiery seafood and curries, and a trip to the East. The have two private rooms on the second floor which are ideal for larger dinner party groups, and still offer the same wooden fittings and charms as the main dining hall downstairs.
[Image credit: Sri Trat]
Craving some authentic Italian cuisine? Consider wine bar and Italian restaurant La Casa Nostra for your next meal out. The food here is themed under “elegant rusticity,” and has long been known as every Sathorn dweller’s most favourite. There’s cosy indoor setting, a commodious outdoor space, and the option of a private room.
[Image credit: La Casa Nostra]
Named after the staple food for Thais, Khao is an authentic Thai restaurant now re-open again for dine-in. Apart from the classic Thai a la carte options, customers can also opt for a chef’s table experience, as well as a private room dining experience.
[Image credit: Khao]
Italian restaurant Sorrento Sathorn is reopening its doors again this week, so you can now dine at this homely and hospitable eatery. Serving authentic Italian cuisine since 1989, they are known for their exclusive lunch set, as well as cosy family dinners or dates. There is an area that can be closed off to be a private room should you wish to dine more privately, too.
[Image credit: La Casa Nostra]
Best known for their #PrivateSmokedTable, this one-of-a-kind grill house is a must-try private dining experience. The batik-themed space accommodates up to ten people and serves delectable Malaysian food which is accompanied by old-school Malaysian tunes. More than a meal, dining at Aromkwan is an experience — one you get to share (only) with your closest company.
[Image credit: Aromkwan]