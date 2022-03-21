6 Thai celeb-owned restaurants and cafes to visit in Bangkok

Do you know that some of your favourite Thai celebs have their own cafes and restaurants?

Owning and running a restaurant or cafe serves as a prime investment opportunity for celebrities. In Thailand, it’s common to see Thai stars taking on an additional role as an entrepreneur. Whether it’s a cafe or a restaurant, it never fails to be one of the go-to hangout spots for their fans and a new adventure for foodies and cafe-hoppers. Here are six Thai celeb-owned cafes and restaurants in Bangkok to visit. If you’re lucky, you might run into them during your time there.

[Hero Image Credit: Instagram @polapatek; Featured Image Credit: Instagram @misstarcafe]

Misstar Café by Davika

Outside of the entertainment scene, Mai Davika prides herself in being the boss lady of her very own Misstar Café by Davika. The fairytale-themed café has an outdoor area for you to chillax and get the perfect shot for your ‘gram. What’s more, it has been used as a wedding venue on multiple occasions, too.

Supree by K+ E Café

Supree by K+ E Café is the brainchild of the two lovebirds Ken Phupoom and Esther Supreeleela. In addition to the flavourful Thai dishes, this place serves up delectable signatures that draw inspiration from Esther’s mum’s home-cooked food as well.

Nom Pra Jum Chan

Baifern Pimchanok puts her spin on well-loved Thai desserts including shaved ice and toasts. The old classroom-style design of the cafe and the fun menu list bring nostalgia to customers, and are a tribute to the old days.

Cafe Reverie

A proud mother of two, singer Lydia Sarunrat is the brand owner and the driving force behind the popularity of Cafe Reverie.This place also lends a location to anyone looking for a photo spot with an elegant backdrop.

Gotoku by Shabu King

Gotoku by Shabu King is both a favourite among celebrities and foodies who love devouring a huge feast. The husband and wife Boy Peacemaker and Jeab Pijittra turned their passion for shabu and Japanese food into an indulgent restaurant. It’s a haven for salmon lovers especially, too.

PQRS Café

PQRS Café is a collaboration between the fan-favourite stars from the MasterChef All-Star Thailand. Aside from the mouthwatering all-day dining menu, the cafe offers an exclusive chef’s table for those who want to interact with Chef Quest Chanin and Chef Paope Jessica.