7 DIY meal kits to replicate your favourite restaurant dishes at home

Say no more to stale takeaways and enjoy cooking your own meals with these meal cooking kit delivery services.
There’s no question that the pandemic has changed how, what, and where we eat. It has swayed us to eat at home and order takeaways more often. However, there’s also no denying that many of us are getting sick of it. Fortunately, many restaurants have upped their game with DIY meal cooking kits to help us recreate their recipes. Not only does it make cooking at home more fun, but it also takes away the boredom of eating takeaway food. Here, we’ve curated a list of meal kit delivery services in Bangkok that will turn you into a chef in no time.
Order a meal kit from Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit to recreate a 5-star dish at home. They’ve curated easy-to-follow recipes with hacks and tips that you can replicate to spruce up any occasion. Among the five exciting meal kits, the Tom Yum Soup and Mushroom and Truffle Risotto are highly recommended.
La Dotta’s meal kit brings an authentic Italian taste to your kitchen. You’ll get to enjoy the freshly made pasta without having to roll it yourself. What’s more, you can mix and match the uncooked pasta with their homemade sauces, too. Our favourite pastas are the Tortelloni 4 cheese with Parmigiano Reggiano Fondue and Rigatoni with Pesto alla Genovese.
Create a simple yet delicious surprise cake for an upcoming birthday party with Baker x Florist’s DIY cake box. There are over 6 flavours that you can choose from for your buttercream cake. In addition, you’ll be given two colours of buttercream frosting and piping bags for decoration. Make sure to follow along with their tutorial guide so that you can put your artistic skills to good use.
Korean food isn’t just meant to be enjoyed at the restaurant. Whether you just want to pamper your own taste buds or invite friends over, Dak Galbi gives you all the joy that you look for. They deliver a DIY meal kit for their crowd-favourite spicy stir-fried dish right to your doorstep. It’s super easy to make with various available choices of meat: chicken, pork, pork belly, and seafood.
Looking for instant breakfast? After You Dessert Café has got you covered. This famous dessert café offers a pancake mix that will save you time in the morning. It’s available in three versions: regular, wholewheat, and family size, along with a handful of pairings that are worth checking out as well. Honeycomb Whipped Butter and Shibuya Honey Syrup are our top picks.
The Local by Oam Thong Thai Cuisine takes pride in their secret family recipes that have been handed down over generations. You’ll get to savour the heavenly tastes of the Thai classics from their wide selection of meal kits. The very popular Gaeng Lan Juan curry is not to be missed.
Cooking Thai boat noodles is a laborious process, but Thong Smith makes it easy for you. They provide Thai boat noodle sets with flavourful soup that will soothe your soul. While you’re free to choose between pork and beef, you can request toppings of wagyu and kurobuta meat for extra yumminess.
