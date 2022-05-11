facebook
7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this May 2022
11 May 2022 09:41 PM

Natasha Sethi
For May 2022, Bangkok welcomes a wellness cafe, a hotel cafe, a new dessert collab, and more. 

The city loves opening up new cafes, and its city dwellers love visiting new cafes. A way to escape to the indoors during the summer and escape to the outdoors during the winter, cafe-hopping has become somewhat of a ritual for Bangkokians. 

Whilst some find comfort in visiting their go-to eateries, some are constantly on the lookout for the latest venues and offerings. Lucky for the latter, there’s always something new brewing in the capital city’s cafe scene. So, in this monthly column of ours, we provide the tea on what’s the latest in the Bangkok cafe scene. Whether it’s for brunch, coffee, desserts, or aesthetics, here are seven cafes in Bangkok to check out this May 2022. 

[Hero and featured image credit: The Earthling Cafe]

New Bangkok cafes to check out this May 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Sip & Co.

1 /7

Sip & Co.

Sip & Co. is the latest addition to the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok’s culinary outlets. Located within the hotel’s lobby, the cafe-kitchen offers hearty, healthy dishes, freshly-brewed coffee, pastries, and more. The modish, commodious eatery features an open concept, an alfresco terrace, high stools, plush lounge chairs, and neutral furnishings. Think, contemporary and charming. 

[Image credit: Sip & Co.]

Opening hours
Daily (6:00-19:00)
more information
The Earthling Cafe

2 /7

The Earthling Cafe

Second on the list is The Earthling Cafe, the latest addition to Bangkok’s herbivore scene, as it pivots on nature, earth, and nutrition. In terms of food, the eatery embraces the ‘quality over quantity’ motto. Expect a limited selection of vegan comfort food served in a peaceful space. The eatery acts as a cafe as well as a creative space for wellness sessions including pilates, yoga, and reiki. A perfect place to eat plants and sit with plants.

[Image credit: The Earthling Cafe] 

Opening hours
Wednesday-Thursday (11:00-20:00), Friday (11:00-21:00), Saturday (10:00-21:00), Sunday (10:00-20:00)
more information
Nana Coffee Roasters Bangna (new branch)

3 /7

Nana Coffee Roasters Bangna (new branch)

Thailand-based roaster Nana Coffee Roasters has opened a third branch in Bangna with Nana Coffee Roasters Bangna. The newly-opened cafe boasts a futuristic design ethos with white, easy-on-the-eyes interiors implemented across all three sections: the ‘Speed Bar,’ ‘Slow Bar,’ and ‘Tea Bar.’ All in all, expect quality coffee served in a clean, chic, and casual expanse. 

[Image credit: Nana Coffee Roasters Bangna] 

Opening hours
Monday-Friday (7:00-17:30), Saturday-Sunday (8:00-17:30)
more information
Woolloomooloo Cafe & Bar (new branch)

4 /7

Woolloomooloo Cafe & Bar (new branch)

Bangkok-based Woolloomooloo Cafe & Bar opens up a new branch located in the same soi as the old one, Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 16. If you’re in the mood for cake and you’re in the area, here’s a venue to consider. Whilst they are very well-known for their incredibly Instagrammable cakes and sweet treats, be sure to check out some of their savoury offerings here too (yes, there’s even a cold cuts cake).

[Image credit: Woolloomooloo Cafe & Bar] 

Opening hours
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday (8:00-17:00); Friday-Sunday (8:00-17:00, 18:00-00:00)
more information
HUUS of BREAD (new branch)

5 /7

HUUS of BREAD (new branch)

Back after a renovation is HUUS of BREAD, located in Sukhumvit 46. HUUS of BREAD Vol 2. is back with a new theme, a new menu, and new opening hours. Pay a visit this May 2022 for a new and improved version of the cafe. Our insider tip? Be sure to order the doughnuts. 

[Image credit: HUUS of BREAD]

Opening hours
Tuesday-Friday (10:00-16:30), Saturday-Sunday (10:00-17:00)
more information
La Cabra Bangkok (new menu)

6 /7

La Cabra Bangkok (new menu)

Not a new cafe per se, but here’s a new reason to visit La Cabra Bangkok this month: the ‘La Cabra x Mother’ menu. Tucked away in the artsy neighbourhood that is Talad Noi, the Scandinavian coffee shop opened its doors for the first time in 2020. As part of this collaboration, La Cabra Bangkok provides restaurant Mother with a coffee menu and Mother provides La Cabra Bangkok with a dessert menu. The must-try dish is the affogato, a coffee-based dessert crafted by the two outlets.

[Image credit: La Cabra Bangkok]

Opening hours
Tuesday-Friday (8:00-17:00), Saturday-Sunday (9:00-18:00)
more information
Sarnies Sourdough (new menu)

7 /7

Sarnies Sourdough (new menu)

For diners that like to coalesce crepuscule and cafes, Sarnies Sourdough’s newly-launched dinner menu is a must-try. The outlet’s evening/night culinary program now includes an open-flame pizzeria concept that serves sourdough pizzas. We highly recommend ordering their Detroit-style pizzas and pairing them with their creative cocktails. Pizza and cocktails for dinner? Yes, please. 

[Image credit: Sarnies Sourdough]

Opening hours
Daily (8:00-22:00)
more information
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
