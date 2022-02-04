Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022
7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022
Food & Drink
04 Feb 2022 05:22 PM

7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022
Food & Drink
7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022

We’ve officially ushered in the Year of the Tiger, but there’s no reason to stop celebrating. If cafe-hopping is your ideal of a casual celebration, here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022.

Cafe-hopping is always a good idea. This February 2022, we’re back with new cafes in Bangkok to rejuvenate and treat yourself to a splendid afternoon, from cosy interiors to fresh, hot coffee.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Oakland Cafe & Restaurant]

7 new cafes in Bangkok to keep on radar this February 2022

Jump To / Table of Contents

Roots (new branch)

1 /7

Roots (new branch)

Root’s has found a new home in the Pratoo Pee area, and their well-loved and organic coffee isn’t the only thing that you’ll find there. They’re sharing the space with the soon-to-open Sai Sai to let you drop by to rejuvenate yourself with a soul-soothing caffeine kick and later a refreshing Thai shaved ice dessert. Despite the limited seats, it’ll still totally be worth the visit if you’re tired of cafe-hopping at crowded cafes.

[Image Credit: Roots]

Roots (new branch)
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8am-5pm
find out more
Kokopan (new location)

2 /7

Kokopan (new location)

Kokopan got all the cafe lovers in Bangkok buzzing again after it moved to a new location in the vibrant Chula-Samyan area. They’ve also expanded their selection of coffees and pastries, but the well-loved croffles and mini truffle croissants remain the stars of the show.

[Image Credit: Kokopan]

Kokopan (new location)
Opening hours
Mon-sun 8am-5pm, Sat-Sun 9am-6pm
find out more
Aroon Café

3 /7

Aroon Café

The loft-style Aroon Café serves as a great spot for exploring a new vibe and switching up your mood for work-from-anywhere. Conveniently located near Phrom Phong BTS station, it’s perfect to drop by in the middle of a busy day for a quick energy boost. Their signature Longan Tonic Expresso is not to be missed.

[Image Credit: Paikapai]

Aroon Café
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 7.30am-5pm
find out more
Pompano Cafe

4 /7

Pompano Cafe

Pompano Cafe has settled into its new home in the Hua Lampong and Chinatown area. It’s another spot to add to your list if you want to immerse yourself into a vintage ambience. Aside from their impressive coffee blends, you’ll love the combination of the well-preserved Colonial-style building and antique decoration. Stay tuned for their Cube to Cup ice-cream shop that will soon be opened on the second floor as well.

[Image Credit: Instagram @__snack.gb_]

Pompano Cafe
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 10am-6pm
find out more
Oakland Café & Restaurant

5 /7

Oakland Café & Restaurant

Oakland Café & Restaurant has an outdoor camping area and various activities to keep you fully occupied the entire day. They’ve got you covered with delectable breakfast items, and every corner here is fabulous for the ‘gram too.

[Image Credit: Oakland Café & Restaurant]

Oakland Café & Restaurant
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 6am-8pm
find out more
Mah Moji

6 /7

Mah Moji

Still can’t get enough of the scrumptious food you enjoyed during Chinese New Year? Mah Moji is where you’ll be heading next. Feast on their home-cooked Taiwanese and fusion food at the Chinese-style shophouse. Their chicken rice, three musketeers fried chicken, stuffed moji are some of the highlights you should not miss.

[Image Credit: Mah Moji]

Mah Moji
Opening hours
Wed-Mon 10.30am-7pm
find out more
Million Taste

7 /7

Million Taste

Just as its name implies, Million Taste is where you’ll get to excite your taste buds with countless flavours through their vast menu. Here, they even have a coffee workshop zone for all the coffee lovers out there to make their own coffee and learn more about coffee from talented baristas. Not that much of a coffee person? In the evenings, Million Taste turns into a rooftop bar worth checking out.

[Image Credit: Million Taste]

Million Taste
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 8.30am-11pm
find out more
Drinks Dining Coffee Cafes New Cafes
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.