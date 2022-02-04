7 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022

We’ve officially ushered in the Year of the Tiger, but there’s no reason to stop celebrating. If cafe-hopping is your ideal of a casual celebration, here are new cafes in Bangkok to check out this February 2022.
Cafe-hopping is always a good idea. This February 2022, we’re back with new cafes in Bangkok to rejuvenate and treat yourself to a splendid afternoon, from cosy interiors to fresh, hot coffee.
7 new cafes in Bangkok to keep on radar this February 2022
Root’s has found a new home in the Pratoo Pee area, and their well-loved and organic coffee isn’t the only thing that you’ll find there. They’re sharing the space with the soon-to-open Sai Sai to let you drop by to rejuvenate yourself with a soul-soothing caffeine kick and later a refreshing Thai shaved ice dessert. Despite the limited seats, it’ll still totally be worth the visit if you’re tired of cafe-hopping at crowded cafes.
[Image Credit: Roots]
Kokopan got all the cafe lovers in Bangkok buzzing again after it moved to a new location in the vibrant Chula-Samyan area. They’ve also expanded their selection of coffees and pastries, but the well-loved croffles and mini truffle croissants remain the stars of the show.
[Image Credit: Kokopan]
The loft-style Aroon Café serves as a great spot for exploring a new vibe and switching up your mood for work-from-anywhere. Conveniently located near Phrom Phong BTS station, it’s perfect to drop by in the middle of a busy day for a quick energy boost. Their signature Longan Tonic Expresso is not to be missed.
[Image Credit: Paikapai]
Pompano Cafe has settled into its new home in the Hua Lampong and Chinatown area. It’s another spot to add to your list if you want to immerse yourself into a vintage ambience. Aside from their impressive coffee blends, you’ll love the combination of the well-preserved Colonial-style building and antique decoration. Stay tuned for their Cube to Cup ice-cream shop that will soon be opened on the second floor as well.
[Image Credit: Instagram @__snack.gb_]
Oakland Café & Restaurant has an outdoor camping area and various activities to keep you fully occupied the entire day. They’ve got you covered with delectable breakfast items, and every corner here is fabulous for the ‘gram too.
[Image Credit: Oakland Café & Restaurant]
Still can’t get enough of the scrumptious food you enjoyed during Chinese New Year? Mah Moji is where you’ll be heading next. Feast on their home-cooked Taiwanese and fusion food at the Chinese-style shophouse. Their chicken rice, three musketeers fried chicken, stuffed moji are some of the highlights you should not miss.
[Image Credit: Mah Moji]
Just as its name implies, Million Taste is where you’ll get to excite your taste buds with countless flavours through their vast menu. Here, they even have a coffee workshop zone for all the coffee lovers out there to make their own coffee and learn more about coffee from talented baristas. Not that much of a coffee person? In the evenings, Million Taste turns into a rooftop bar worth checking out.
[Image Credit: Million Taste]