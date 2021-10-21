7 non-hotel brunches to check out this weekend

Brunch is more than a meal, brunch is a lifestyle. Here are some of the best standalone brunches you can check out in Bangkok.
A favoured afternoon activity for many Bangkokians and beyond, weekend brunch is finally back after a long hiatus that felt like an eternity. Although hotel brunches are amazing and the city has plenty of those to choose from, non-hotel brunches have a charm of their own. Here are seven non-hotel brunches around Bangkok for you to check out this weekend, or any other weekend. Happy dining.
Sugar, spice, and everything nice. For those in search of something different, try a Mexican brunch this weekend. Filled with flavour and fun, La Monita Taqueria offers a complete Mexican-style brunch menu every weekend. Tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and more there’s plenty for you and your amigos to enjoy.
Locations: Ploenchit, Siam Paragon, EmQuartier
If you enjoy waking up late and seek a brunch menu outside of regular brunch hours, this brasserie offers an all-day brunch menu. Some of the dishes from the ‘Let’s Brunch’ menu include the ‘Victoria Omelette,’ ‘Croque Monsieur,’ and ‘Bistro Club Sandwich.’ If you’re a sweet tooth, fret not, they also offer homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Location: EmQuartier
Pivoting on wholesome home-cooked meals, Bittterman Restaurant is pretty much a stylish home away from home. Brunch to your heart’s desire with their ‘Brunch Club’ menu ranging from salads and scrambled eggs to corn fritters and pasta. Head over to Bitterman Restaurant for an afternoon of good food, good music, and good vibes.
Location: Sala Daeng
Every Saturday and Sunday, Bardo Social Bistro and Bar offers a weekend brunch special. Brunch away at this Mediterranean-style bistro which is also a very beloved weekend hangout spot. Additionally, if you’re already embracing the spirit of Halloween, Bardo is taking brunch to the next level with their ‘Halloween Game’ brunch event on the upcoming Halloween weekend.
Location: Sathorn
In the mood for something cheesy? How about an all-you-can-eat Thai cheese buffet? VIVIN Grocery introduces an ‘All-Thai Cheese Buffet’ that offers over 20 artisanal local premium cheeses, homemade charcuterie, Thai cold cuts, Thai artisanal bread, organic salad, and more.
Note: this buffet is available one Sunday a month. Check the VIVIN Grocery’s socials for details.
Location: Ekkamai
All twelve branches of getfresh welcome a new addition to their existing menu: ‘All Day Brunch.’ Some highlights from this menu include: ‘Getfresh Breakfast Plate’, ‘Keto Egg Bites’, ‘Eggs Benedict’, and ‘Chicken Shakshuka.’ If you’re on a diet, a cleanse, or you simply want to eat healthily – satisfy your brunch craving at getfresh
Locations: All Season Place, Empire Tower, Exchange Tower, J Avenue, Mercury Ville, Samyan Mitrtown, and more
Following the success of its first branch, Sarnies Bangkok has opened a second branch in Phloenchit, and we’re beyond excited. A favourite brunch spot among Bangkokians, their inclusive all-day menu is guaranteed to satisfy your brunch cravings. Since it is October, be sure to check out their ‘Special Halloween’ menu featuring spooky season specials.
Locations: Charoenkrung and Phloenchit
