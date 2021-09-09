8 comfort food ideas to keep you warm on cold days

Cold days and comfort food are inseparable. They give a wonderful feeling of fulfilling warmth like no other.

It’s always the perfect time to head to the kitchen to make hot meals with the temperature drops. You need that richness and scrumptiousness from your comfort food to warm your body and keep yourself happy. It’s great if you have the ideas off the top of your head because it’ll save you so much time. But if you’re looking to try something new, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve curated a list to help you cosy up to a satisfying dish of Asian and fusion comfort food on cold days. You can also incorporate them into your weekly dinner list too.

[Hero Image Credit: Pixabay/Pexels; Featured Image Credit: Marion’s Kitchen]

Tantanmen Ramen

Preparing the broth is a laborious process, so it usually takes a day or two before you can have a good bowl of ramen. However, Seonkyoung Longest’s tantanmen recipe is an exception. You can make it from scratch in 10 minutes and it has all that you need to warm your soul.

Curry Udon

The hearty warmth of curry udon makes it a beloved Japanese comfort food on cold days. It’s a superb combination of two famous Japanese food. Also, this recipe uses few kitchen hacks to make a rich and flavourful noodle soup in no time.

Budae Jjigae

Budae Jjigae is widely known and can literally be translated as ‘army base stew’. It’s a popular fusion dish is made from the umami-rich broth. Its perfect mix of Korean flavours and western ingredients is what makes it a popular dish around the world.

Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and sour soup is great comfort food if you’re feeling under the weather. It’s a great recipe that you can whip up in a hurry. With a harmonious blend of contrasting flavours and textures, this soup will eventually make its way into your list of favourites.

Vietnamese Pho

Vietnamese Pho is ideal if you want to spend more hours in the kitchen whipping up exciting dishes. It’s a time-intensive recipe that is worth the extra effort you put in. Moreover, it’s a fabulous big-batch meal to feed your big family too.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai is a super comforting Thai soup that you can’t miss out on. You’ll get to immerse yourself in the lovely aroma of Thai herbs that fills your kitchen. Besides, the creamy coconut milk and tender chicken will make your comfort food on cold days a special one.

Cheese Buldak

Also known as Korean fire chicken with cheese, this spicy and savoury dish is fantastic for energising yourself on cold days. Topped with heaps of melted mozzarella cheese, it will warm you to the core.

Miso Mac and Cheese

Without Miso Mac and Cheese, we can’t make a complete list of comfort food. It’s a favourite around the world and has all the warming and comforting qualities that we look for. The silky texture, combined with a hint of miso, certainly take the flavour up a notch.