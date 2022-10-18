Are you DTF? 8 must-try dishes you need to order at Din Tai Fung

When we say we’re down to DTF, Din Tai Fung is obviously what we mean. If you haven’t been there, you’re missing out a lot on life. Let me tell you the essentials you need to order.

Ranked as one of the world’s ten best restaurants by The New York Times, it’s hard not to recognise the dim sum-fuelled haunt with its iconic xiao long bao mascot that always stands in front of the house, welcoming Chinese food enthusiasts in all of their 100 branches which span 14 different countries – namely Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, England and USA.

[Hero and featured image credit: Din Tai Fung Thailand/Facebook]

Must-try dishes at Din Tai Fung Thailand

Originating in Taiwan, Din Tai Fung has a long 40-year history of feeding people’s minds and body’s with their selection of prime Chinese dishes. What has won the hearts of many is obviously their drool-inducing xiao long bao, which has become the most notable item on their menu, thanks to its delicacy and delectability. What you’ll see at each location is an open kitchen where the cooks pleat the dough and steam the xiao long bao freshly before serving. Rarely will you find freshly-made dim sum in Bangkok with as affordable and reasonable price as this one.

The little Taiwan-native haunt has also become internationally renowned with its healthier takes on Chinese fare; the venue takes heed on using the best, pristine ingredients and focuses on reducing unnecessary fat and oil condiments in the food. We’ve curated a list of our favourite dishes which should also be on your must-try list when dining at Din Tai Fung.

Xiao Long Bao Original/ Steamed Pork Dumplings (THB 240 for 8 pieces)

Meet the Din Tai Fung’s go-to. These steamed dumplings pack toothsomeness beneath this thin-layered and beautifully pleated dough. And by toothsomeness, we mean marinated minced pork spiked with gelatinised broth made from fatty cuts and bones of meat. Each bite into the warm dumpling oozes out the juicy delicious broth. And the dish is required to be eaten hot so make sure you tuck into it as soon as the dumplings are being served.

Stir-fried Hong Kong Kailan with Special Sauce (THB 220)

This Stir-fried Hong Kong Kailan is a sure-fire way to spice up your salad life. The whole Chinese kale gets cooked and coated in their special sauce and perfectly soaks up the oyster-y yummy sauce but still holds its fresh crispness.

Fragrant Pork with Crushed Garlic (THB 175)

Wrapped in thinly-sliced cucumber, the pork belly lends greasiness that’s complemented so well by the fresh, coolness of the cucumber. Showered in red sauce and crushed garlic, the result of this dish is – no question – stupendously good.

Fried Rice with Pork Chop (THB 270)

People will tell you the one and only trick to the perfect fried rice is to use one day-old rice. But it seems like Din Tai Fung has discovered another trick for an ultra-yummy fried rice, and that is to add a big-fat piece of pork chop. Here, the black pepper-specked pork chop is placed atop the well-seasoned rice and voilà, a meal of champions is served.

Steamed Custard Buns (THB 135 for 3 buns)

Gorge on the xiao long bao for stellar starters but cap off the meal right with the Steamed Custard Buns. The lava-y filling is made from a uniquely-delicious blend of salted egg yolk and vanilla custard, which helps to flavour the bland steamed bread wrapped around it with the caramel-like sweetness. Its spectacular taste will – believe us – haunt you in your sleep.

Steamed Yam Paste Xiao Long Bao (THB 170 for 6 dumplings)

Foodies, be warned: this is not your regular steamed yam bun. Basically, this is your xiao long bao in a sweet, sugar-laden version. The luscious yam filling is enveloped by the pleated dough the same way xiao long bao is made before getting steamed until the dough is cooked through and the filling’s texture gets gooey and jammy. Though it has no soup oozing out of the bun, this steamed yam bun will be equally delicious and addictive.

Oriental Wontons with Black Vinegar and Chilli Oil (THB 185)

An underrated classic—wontons with assorted fillings are wrapped up to your ancestors’ standards, and steamed to perfection, then slathered in black vinegar and chilli oil. It’s the right amount of spicy, and just enough to give it a little kick. It’s one of the great endings to the savoury part of the meal.

Steamed Shrimp and Pork Shao-Mai

Everybody understands the unmatched sensation of going to a dimsum place and taking a bite of a whole shrimp. That’s how you know it’s worth the price. That’s how it is with Din Tai Fung’s shao-mai, with spices and size just right for a bite. You’ll be considering ordering seconds for sure.

Din Tai Fung (Central Embassy), 4 10330 546/4 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Bangkok, +662 160 5918. Open Mon-Sun, 11 am- 9 pm.