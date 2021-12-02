8 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this December 2021

Get festive with your cafe-hopping and try these new cafes in Bangkok that you have to check out this December 2021.

The Bangkok food scene is filled with a festive vibe as we’re approaching the very last month of the year. We’re all in the mood for celebrations and enjoying time with our loved ones, and what better way to do this than to go cafe-hopping? We need that to reward ourselves for working so hard throughout this year that has been such a roller coaster. So to help you bid a sweet farewell to 2021, here are 8 new cafes in Bangkok that you should add to your list this December.

[Hero and Feature Image Credit: Sarnies Sourdough]