8 new cafes in Bangkok to check out this December 2021

Get festive with your cafe-hopping and try these new cafes in Bangkok that you have to check out this December 2021.
The Bangkok food scene is filled with a festive vibe as we’re approaching the very last month of the year. We’re all in the mood for celebrations and enjoying time with our loved ones, and what better way to do this than to go cafe-hopping? We need that to reward ourselves for working so hard throughout this year that has been such a roller coaster. So to help you bid a sweet farewell to 2021, here are 8 new cafes in Bangkok that you should add to your list this December.
[Hero and Feature Image Credit: Sarnies Sourdough]
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
The sourdough brainchild of the talk-of-the-town Sarnies has made its debut in the vibrant Charoenkrung. This bakery creates numerous variations of sourdough to offer you a mouth-watering breakfast. Served together with their beloved branded coffee, Sarnies Sourdough is soon become one of your favourites for all your carb-y delights.
[Image Credit: Sarnies Sourdough]
2 /8
We all know Qraft for their popular oriental-flavoured croffles. They started off as a standalone stall doing just deliveries, but now, Qraft has transformed into a cafe with their new dining zone. Besides their new and lively atmosphere, a whole bunch of exciting new menu items await, too.
[Image Credit: @matchamemories/Instagram via Qraft]
3 /8
The concept is loud and clear here: every food and snack you order will be served in a disposable paper cup. They even have a build-your-own-poke-bowl menu to spice things up as well. Perfect for grab-and-go, you won’t find a cafe-hopping experience like this elsewhere.
[Image Credit: Cups]
4 /8
If you work in Sathorn area, Rico’s is another fabulous place for you to go cafe-hopping in the middle of the day. Situated in a co-working space, they also serve as a great spot for work-from-anywhere to switch up your mood. Their signature speculoos crème toast is not to be missed.
[Image Credit: Café Teller]
5 /8
MTCH is an absolute matcha paradise that every matcha lover can’t afford to miss out on. They’ve welcomed their new branch that is conveniently located in Thonburi district. From cold whisk lattes to matcha-infused banoffee and panna cotta, it’s an incredible spot for you to get a boost of antioxidants and start the week right.
[Image Credit: MTCH]
6 /8
As the name states, this is where you can feed your cafe addiction without any guilt. You’ll find healthy versions of every kind of drink that you crave here, and there’s no need to worry about torching extra calories afterwards.
[Image Credit: Non-Fat Cafe]
7 /8
Need a short but sweet escape from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok city? This riverside cafe and restaurant has got you covered. Enjoy a nice Chao Phraya river breeze while indulging in their scrumptious food and drinks. Head there before the sunset if you want an awesome shot for the ‘gram.
[Image Credit: Tsai Eatery]
8 /8
Piccolo Vicolo Café hits all of your digital nomad needs. Enjoy your favourite drink with a little dose of greenery and let the homey vibe rejuvenate you.
[Image Credit: The Wanderlust Boy]