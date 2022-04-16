Being healthy is always a good idea. These salad dressing recipes prove that salads don’t have to be boring and tasteless. Stay happy and healthy with these recipes that are also ideal for staying cool this summer.

Salads are easier to make than Thai tea. You toss fruits and veggies in a bowl and hope that somehow they blend and give you a tasteful mouthgasm. But that’s the tricky bit. Salads are only as good as their dressing, and that’s why many rush to restaurants to get their go-to salads instead of making them at home. Not anymore. Bookmark these DIY summer salad dressings for a perfect salad bowl.

8 salad dressing recipes for staying happy and healthy

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

The classic summer salad dressing adds taste, flavour and an overall character to your chopped veggies. You can pair this with almost any salad. Add some lemon zest to it for extra flavour, and the honey will balance the extra sourness without making it too sweet. Like all good vinaigrettes, this one requires a good amount of extra virgin olive oil to make your dressing more luscious.

Orange Vinaigrette

It’s sweet, vinegary, delicious and citrusy. If you want to spruce things up from the regular lemon honey vinaigrette, try this orange vinaigrette. Get your hands on some good quality white wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil and squeeze out an orange, and give them all a good shake. For extra flavour, you can add a spoonful of dijon mustard and give it all a good shake to let the vinaigrette emulsify. And voila, you have a delicious summer salad dressing ready in no time!

Avocado Green Goddess

The right name for a gorgeous dressing. Move beyond guacamole and avocado toast, and do something new with this beautiful green fruit. You need chopped avocados, mayonnaise, green onions, lemon juice, garlic and salt and pepper to season. The mayonnaise adds a creamy texture, the lemon adds punch and flavour, and the garlic goes straight to the soul. Whip up this delicious summer salad dressing and enjoy a creamy salad!

Creamy Cucumber

This is a magical salad dressing that can also double as a creamy dip! Cucumber is the unsung hero of summers, but in this dressing, the cucumber is the euro and just the perfect summer salad dressing you need this season! Creamy, tangy, light, and refreshing — add some cucumber, sour cream, any herb of your choice and some lemon juice. It’s easy, fuss-free and exists to make summers great again!

Honey Mustard

This is one of the easiest summer salad dressings. The name says it all. Blending the best of both worlds of honey and mustard, you can even use this as a spread for your sandwiches. All you need is some apple cider vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, olive oil, black pepper and salt, give them all a good shake, and you are good to go!

Thousand Island

This summer salad dressing is slightly more complex but worth it. This is an American salad dressing made from mayonnaise that is made of olive oil, lemon juice, orange juice, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, vinegar, cream, chilli sauce, tomato purée, and ketchup or Tabasco sauce, giving it an orange-ish colour.

Creamy Roasted Garlic

A good summer salad loaded with garlicky goodness. Can it get better than this? This summer salad dressing is fast, easy to make, made with wholesome ingredients, and tastes heavenly. If you are someone who loves everything garlic, you need to bookmark this recipe. With white wine vinegar, honey, dijon mustard and loads of garlic, whip up a salad dressing that will blow your mind.

Fresh Mint dressing

What can be more refreshing this summer than some minty goodness? This mint dressing is as refreshing as it can get. Made with freshly squeezed lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, and lots of fresh mint, you add honey, dijon mustard and garlic to round up the flavours and make it epic. It’s also creamy from all the emulsification, which thus adds great body and texture to your summer salad.

