Al fresco dining spots in Bangkok to enjoy the cool weather

Al fresco dining hit differently. Whether it’s a cute little patio, or aboard a ship’s deck, we get to sit back and relax—we forget the troubles of the day for a bit. Let us show you the places to do just that, as the temperatures cool down a little in Bangkok.

Bangkok is known for many things, but being calm and serene may not crack the top 10 on your list. Lately, however, we can see al fresco restaurants popping up throughout the capital even in the busiest spots. This shows that no matter how bustling we remember the city growing up, there are still corners that can provide us a break from all the daily chaos. If you haven’t tried them yet, now’s your chance.

Al fresco dining spots in Bangkok to pop by for dinner

Sirimahannop

Nothing screams “relaxing” more than some drinks after work on a docked century-old three-masted vessel. Transporting you back in time to the bygone era of trading and heritage, Sirimahhannop is the ultimate sundowner experience. Bask in the beautiful sunset going down Chao Phraya river, enjoy a large array of drinks, and sample some of their dishes from all around the world.

It will be just like going on a trip on a trading ship in Rama V era, but with better alcohol and much lower chance of getting lost at sea.

Cholos Bkk

Tacos and tequila are the ultimate dinner combo on a Friday night, and there’s no better place than Cholos. They’re home to Los Angeles-style tacos and amazing birria. Many say that they have some of the best tacos in town, and that isn’t an overstatement. Grab some baby corn as an appetiser, maybe some glazed ribs—you’re in Mexican heaven.

Prego Bangkok

Two decades in Samui, and now in Bangkok. Prego Bangkok provides classic Italian comforts where it would be hard to choose only one or two from the menu. As you sit in their outdoor seatings, watch the pizzas being made in action with a traditional oven flown here all the way from Italy. Cocktails are also the perfect addition to watch the bustling streets with your company—or maybe some Italian draft beer of your preference.

Craft at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

If you haven’t been to Craft, you’re missing out on a lot. It’s one of the most well-known pet-friendly spots in town. Get an aperitif, grab some finger foods, or order some Fine de Claires for a sundowner session. Whatever it is, you’ll get to enjoy the cute puppers people bring along. The people there are also very friendly, so don’t be afraid to ask them if you can pet their furry friends.

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok brings the flavours of southern Italy to Bangkok in a fairytale setting. They’ve got a great selection of Mediterranean specialities, as well as southern Italy’s must-try Pizza Diavola, Puccia sandwiches, and egg tagliolini with pesto. With private dining spaces and outdoor garden tables available, it’s a wonderful spot for you and your friends to chillax after a hectic day.

Rongros

If the photo didn’t convince you, we don’t know what will. Translating literally to “house of flavours” from Thai, Rongros preserves the taste of authentic Thai cuisine on the banks of the Chao Phraya river. You’ll get to enjoy the romantic view of Wat Arun while feasting on a variety of classic delicacies. Be sure to head up to the rooftop for the best spots in the house.

El Mercado Bangkok

El Mercado Bangkok provides many European specialties we love, from cheeses and cuts of meat to salads and seafood. The vibrant open-courtyard of this restaurant-slash-market is certainly worth visiting for the European-inspired dishes-of-the-day as well as the customised charcuterie boards. If you want something to take home, their groceries are also worth checking out.

Via Emilia

Take your taste buds on a culinary tour of Emilia-Romagna with flavour-packed northern Italian dishes. Their must-tries that will get you drooling are the homemade meatballs, Fritto Misto, Cotolette alla Petronia, and fresh-made tortellini. You can dine outdoors in a rustic Italian setting, surrounded by great vibes and excellent service. The best part: Via Emilia is pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends along.

Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria

A favourite among Sathorn city dwellers, Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria is full of Italian goodness. You’ll get to experience the original taste of Italian pizzas from the heart of Bologna in a warm and airy ambience outdoors. They’re very big on authenticity, and their tastes are definitely approved by Italian grandmothers. Our favourite is definitely the Iberico pork chop, which they flew all the way from Europe.

