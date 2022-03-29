Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: 9 Bangkok restaurants make the list

The 10th annual ceremony for the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards took place tonight, with a number of special accolades going to restaurants in Bangkok. Read on for the inside scoop on the big winners of the night.

The awards ceremony for the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveil took place in a virtual ceremony this year, with a special screening and event held in Bangkok at the Pullman Hotel this evening. As Thailand has begun to ease its travel restrictions, several noted chefs from around the region attended the event in celebration together with Thailand local chefs and foodies.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sorn]

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022: All the highlights

The best restaurant in Asia

Tokyo’s Den snagged the prestigious number one spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, followed by Bangkok’s very own Sorn, and another in Tokyo, Florilège, to complete the top three.

Outside of the official ranking, various individual awards also went out to renowned chefs in the region, such as Chef Natsuko Shoji as the recipient of the Asia’s Best Female Chef Award, and the One To Watch Award which went to Eat and Cook in Kuala Lumpur. Jeong Kwan, a South Korean monk, was recognised for her skill in ancient temple cuisine, and was awarded the Icon Award Asia 2022. Zooming in on sustainability, Taipei’s Mume won the Sustainable Restaurant Award this year.

The Bangkok restaurants that made it

A total of nine restaurants are present on the Asia’s Best Restaurants 2022 list. Most notably, the most celebrated restaurant of the night, Sorn took the No.2 spot, bringing Thailand into the highly revered Top 3. Sorn is followed by Le Du (No. 4), Sühring (No. 7), Nusara (No. 10), Blue by Alain Ducasse (No. 25), Sushi Masato (No. 29), Samrub Samrub Thai (No. 31), Gaa (No. 33), and Raan Jay Fai (No. 46).

Given the past restrictions and the struggles in the industry, Thailand is fairly well-represented on the list this year, with even an entry outside of Bangkok present in the 51-100 ranking. This featured Phuket’s Pru at No. 61, Baan Tepa at No. 86, Lerdtip Wanghin at No. 87, and Quince at No. 91.

The full list

Two years into the pandemic, it is refreshing to slowly see the food and beverage industry come back to life. Whilst there is still a long road to recovery especially in Thailand, we congratulate the restaurants that made it to the list, as well as all those who continue to inspire us through tough times. Find the full list for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 as below, with restaurants in Bangkok marked in bold type.

1. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

2. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)

3. Florilège (Tokyo, Japan)

4. Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand)

5. The Chairman (Hong Kong, China)

6. La Cime (Osaka, Japan)

7. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

8. Odette (Singapore, Singapore)

9. Neighborhood (Hong Kong, China)

10. Nusara (Bangkok, Thailand)

11. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Fu He Hui (Shanghai, China)

13. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)

14. Villa AiDA (Wakayama, Japan)

15. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

16. Mingles (Seoul, South Korea)

17. Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan)

18. Joo Ok (Seoul, South Korea)

19. Ensue (Shenzhen, China)

20. Meta (Singapore, Singapore)

21. Masque (Mumbai, India)

22. Indian Accent (New Delhi, India)

23. Les Amis (Singapore, Singapore)

24. Caprice (Hong Kong, China)

25. Blue by Alain Ducasse (Bangkok, Thailand)

26. 7th Door (Seoul, South Korea)

27. Mosu (Seoul, South Korea)

28. Da Vittorio (Shanghai, China)

29. Sushi Masato (Bangkok, Thailand)

30. Onjium (Seoul, South Korea)

31. Samrub Samrub Thai (Bangkok, Thailand)

32. Mono (Hong Kong, China)

33. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)

34. Wing (Hong Kong, China)

35. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)

36. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka, Japan)

37. Zén (Singapore, Singapore)

38. Logy (Taipei, Taiwan)

39. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

40. Labyrinth (Singapore, Singapore)

41. Burnt Ends (Singapore, Singapore)

42. Été (Tokyo, Japan)

43. Cenci (Kyoto, Japan)

44. Cloudstreet (Singapore, Singapore)

45. JL Studio (Taichung, Taiwan)

46. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok, Thailand)

47. Wing Lei Palace (Macau, China)

48. Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong, China)

49. Megu (New Delhi, India)

50. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)