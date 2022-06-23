This Bangkok bar is serving flowing noodles in a bamboo slider this weekend

If you’ve never tried this before, it’s time to break routine. YoshiBar is serving up somen noodles in a bamboo slider this weekend, also known as nagashi somen. Here’s what you need to know.

Got plans for the weekend yet? How about catching running noodles from a bamboo slider? Everybody’s favourite sake bar in Thonglor is hosting a special event this weekend, featuring sake, music, and nagashi somen noodles. The event is part of YoshiBar’s Weekend Sessions event series, which welcomes music and food lovers to the Japanese hotspot.

For those not in the know, somen noodles are made from wheat flower, and are popular in East Asian countries. In Japan, especially in the summer, a special version of the noodle is served up called nagashi somen, or flowing noodles. Here, the noodles are placed inside a long flume of bamboo — long enough to take over several tables, or even the length of the entire restaurant. It’s a little bit like a slider, but for noodles.

[All images courtesy of Pavel Khon]

The bamboo flume is filled with cold water, before the noodles are added to the stream, allowing diners to then use their chopsticks to pluck them out as they flow along. Definitely an immersive dining experience, once diners have caught their dinner, the noodles are dipped in tsuyu sauce for extra flavour.

Curious? This weekend, YoshiBar is inviting diners to try this experience at their sake bar. With music by DJ Mo Funk and NK Chan, if you’ve never tried nagashi somen, this is definitely a rad place to do so.

YoshiBar, 108 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana; +66 2 115 2944. Find out more on the event page.