7 lesser mainstream brunches to try in Bangkok (no avocado toast here)

Indian, Mexican, Japanese, vegan, and more. Here is where to brunch in Bangkok, based on when you’re craving something a little different.
We’ve established that Bangkokians are big on brunching. Perhaps you have your go-to brunch spot in the city, or perhaps you explore a new brunch spot every weekend. Either way, for this roundup, we’ve put together a list of seven brunch spots, one for each cuisine and/or craving. So, we’ve got a spot for Indian cuisine, for Mexican cuisine, for Japanese cuisine, for vegan food, and more. Here is where to brunch, based on what you’re craving.
[Hero Image Credit: Mahmoud Fawzy/Unsplash ; Featured Image credit: HERE Bangkok]
One for each craving, here are 7 unconventional brunch spots in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
Indian food and brunch is a combination we can definitely get on board with. Contemporary all-day Indian eatery and bar HERE is the place to brunch at when craving Indian food. They have an all-day breakfast menu that serves up breakfast and brunch classics with an added Indian spin, and they also serve brunch-appropriate Indian dishes. Highlight dishes include: the Masala Egg Bhurji and Smashed Eggfruit Toast. View their full menu here.
[Image credit: HERE Bangkok]
If you’re one for pizza, pasta, and Pinot Grigio, head over to Theo Mio for an Italian brunch. The InterContinental Bangkok’s award-winning Italian outlet offers a special weekend brunch menu that is divided into three categories: antipasti (starters), secondi (main course), and dolci (desserts). Explore all the pastabilities at this groovy restaurant with an open-kitchen concept this weekend, or any other weekend. View their full menu here.
[Image credit: Theo Mio]
Next up is vegan. And when you think vegan, you think Vistro. The flavour-forward and globally-inspired vegan bistro offers an all-day brunch menu, among a myriad of other dishes. For their brunch specials, expect vegan burritos, açai bowls, and three types of grilled cheese sandwiches. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply looking to satisfy your plant-based cravings, Vistro’s brunch menu is a must-try. View their full menu here.
[Image credit: Vistro]
Hummus, kibbeh, falafels, meatballs. Hungry yet? Nadimos Lebanese Restaurant is the place to dine if you’re craving Mediterranean food. From salads to kafta to hummus to vine leaves to fatteh, this Lebanese restaurant has it all when it comes to Mediterranean cuisine. View their full menu here.
[Image credit: Nadimos Lebanese Restaurant]
Hola from La Monita Taqueria for a Mexican brunch. If you enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, we suggest you head over to this eatery the next time you’re out brunching. Burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos, and more – La Monita Taqueria serves a variety of Mexican favourites. There’s plenty for you and your amigos to enjoy.
[Image credit: La Monita Taqueria]
Are you among those that add cheese to everything and anything? We’ve got something cheesy in store for you. VIVIN Grocery’s all-you-can-eat Thai cheese buffet is guaranteed to satisfy your cheese cravings. This monthly brunch offers over 20 artisanal local premium cheeses, Thai cold cuts, Thai artisanal bread, organic salad, homemade charcuterie, and so much more.
[Image credit: VIVIN Grocery]
If you’re in search of good Japanese food, Zuma Bangkok is unmissable. The city’s renowned upscale Japanese izakaya is now back in business. The contemporary Japanese restaurant may not be your typical brunch spot, but it sure is perfect to gratify your craving for sushi, maki, teriyaki salmon, Japanese fried rice, grilled meats, and more.
[Image credit: Zuma Bangkok]