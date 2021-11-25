7 lesser mainstream brunches to try in Bangkok (no avocado toast here)

Indian, Mexican, Japanese, vegan, and more. Here is where to brunch in Bangkok, based on when you’re craving something a little different.

We’ve established that Bangkokians are big on brunching. Perhaps you have your go-to brunch spot in the city, or perhaps you explore a new brunch spot every weekend. Either way, for this roundup, we’ve put together a list of seven brunch spots, one for each cuisine and/or craving. So, we’ve got a spot for Indian cuisine, for Mexican cuisine, for Japanese cuisine, for vegan food, and more. Here is where to brunch, based on what you’re craving.

[Hero Image Credit: Mahmoud Fawzy/Unsplash ; Featured Image credit: HERE Bangkok]

One for each craving, here are 7 unconventional brunch spots in Bangkok