15 Bangkok pizza delivery services for a great night in

The craving for pizza has no mercy.
We’ve all experienced that soul-saddening, stomach-burning hunger for the triangle pie smothered lavishly with bright tomato sauce and sprinkled with a heavy rain of creamy melty cheese. There’s just no replacement.
So if you’re like us, working and social-distancing at home but can’t turn away this undeniable urge for pizza, here is a list of pizza delivery services that will deliver a fresh pie right to your doorstep.
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 10 April 2020 and has since been updated and edited for content.
Pizza Massilia is on the list for the Top Ten Pizzas in Asia by @50toppizza for a reason. If you’ve tried their ultra-crunchy pizza tonda romana then you would understand why. Now offering a new Pick Me Up Box which comes with 2 mini pizzas, it’s perfect as a one-person meal or for a date night — especially when you don’t feel like sharing your slice with anybody else.
For tummy-warming food traditional to the Abruzzo region to the east of Rome, go for L’OLIVA. The Thonglor Italian haunt doles out some impressive pizzas and pasta. Their Fresh Handmade Pasta package with a scrumptious sauce selection is an excellent option for a pasta-fuelled night, too.
Order via LINE: @lolivabkk or call +6694 868 1150 / +6694 858 9868
Pala is more than just one of the best pizzerias in Bangkok (tried and tasted a cajillion times). The petite Asoke pizza haunt specialises in Roman-inspired Pizza al Taglio — pie baked and served in rectangular or square shape. They also serve deli products like cold cuts, bread, sweets, and assorted Italian cheeses. For delivery, the outlet offers five different complete meal sets, including everything from starter to dessert.
Order via foodpanda
If what you’re after is a change of scene from your regular authentic Italian slice, then these Brooklyn-style pizzas made with naturally leavened dough and baked in a wood-fired oven at Pizzeria Mazzie should be your go-to. The New York-style pies here are heart-warming. Another thing we highly recommend is their meatballs served with slices of golden-brown toast for dipping and dunking.
Order via LINE: pizzeriamazzie
You can’t travel right now but Soho Pizza can give you a slice of New York. The NYC-style pizza haunt churns out fresh pies studded and showered with quality tomato sauce and toppings. We love the Pepperoni, Sausage & Peppers, and The Green Machine slathered with house-made pesto cream, wilted kale, and morning glory. Now with their pizza shops dotted across town (Sukhumvit Soi 11, theCOMMONS Saladaeng, The Mall Ngamwongwan, The Emquartier, Ari, and Thong Lor), pizza devotees can be sure to never go out of the NYC slices.
Order via www.sohopizza.co.th or through delivery apps: Lineman, foodpanda, GrabFood, Gojek
The tavern-style Italian restaurant Bella Napoli churns out traditional Italian fare that makes you feel like dining in an Italian grandma’s kitchen. The menu here features a wide range of pizzas, pasta, and even steaks. The three things we always get whenever we’re there include Spaghetti Ragu beef Alla Bolognese, Cotoletta Milanese, and the Titanic Pie, which is a meaty medley of mozzarella, ham, and mixed seafood. Now you can also easily get these must-tries delivered.
Order via Lineman, foodpanda or call directly +662 259 0405
Who would have thought you could get some great pizza from China Town? Located beneath the notorious Tax Bar, Black King serves as a “pizza bar” serving up Neapolitan-style pizzas and snacks. Featuring everything from the common favourites like the Diavola or Truffle pizza over to more curious options like Japanese Curry pizza or Black King black ink dough pizza, there’s definitely plenty worth trying. Apart from their drool-inducing pizza, the venue has also recently added Southern-style fermented noodle and curry sets to their delivery menu just in case you want something fiery to go with your pizza.
For those who are currently searching for a no-fail Italian meal like crave-worthy pizza, pasta, and sweet confections, Trattoria Pizzeria Il Bolognese should absolutely be your go-to. Here, the spirited cuisine of Bologna is served on a plate, laden with authenticity rather than fusion twists. We recommend going for the classics like the Napoli and Prosciutto Crudo. Delicious.
Order via LINE: @ilbolognese
For vegans who are currently on an Italian food claw looking for the best vegan pizzas in town, we recommend ordering the Truffle Flatbread Pizza at Vistro Bangkok. Although the plant-based food haunt is not specialising in the baked dough dish, the venue makes a to-die-for pizza smeared generously with cashew cheese, spiked with truffle oil, and studded with mushroom for meatiness, and almond slices for crunch. Try also the Garden Pizza, which is their latest vegan, gluten-free pizza (or shall we say “vizza”). It’s packed with wholesomeness and flavour.
Order via www.vistrobkk.com/orderonline, Line: @vistro.vizza, or call +6665 998 2201
Transport yourself to the Mediterranean region at Via Emilia Restaurant. Helmed by Chef Stefano Merlo (formerly from Sensi) and owner Andrea Bernadi, the new Italian haunt offers up various regional dishes from Emilia-Romagna, bringing a fresh taste to the Italian food scene in Bangkok. Their delivery menu is a bundle of joy, featuring a variety of dishes to choose from, spanning cold cuts, cheese, salads, soups, pasta and pizzas with an impressive selection of toppings.
Order via LINE: viaemiliabkk, Lineman, or call +662 676 4466, +6693 138 8373
Pizza aficionados love Gallery Pizza for their unique Vodka Pie and White Italian. The night owls especially, know and love this haunt as it used to deliver until 4am in Sathorn. Nowadays, even better, their delivery menu also includes beer and wine so all the better for a pizza pairing.
Because Mark Weins eats here, you know they serve up real-deal deliciousness. Here’s a new-ish addition to Bangkok’s pizza community: ChefBing Pizzeria serves up real, proper, New York-style pizzas. Perfect for those who crave a massive slice or a variety of toppings, expect everything from American Pepperoni over to a Bacon Cheeseburger pizza or even Thai Kor Moo Yang pork neck pizza. There is even a Vegan Supreme option for those who prefer plant-based.
Order via LINE: @chefbing
The Ekkamai pizzeria Délices de Capoue serves up an indulgent choice of pies made with not 24 but 72-hour fermented doughs. Due to the longer fermentation period, the dough has a slightly sour flavour, offering a uniquely pleasant aroma that gives extra oomph to the pie. Their pizzas also come brimming with toppings and always in the perfect size for one — not too big, not too small, just like how we love it.
Order via LINE: @ddcpizza or call +662 020 1635, +6691 760 4037
If fusion food is more of what you’re after, Big Mama Pizzeria should be your move. They are loved for the brave Thai twists on their pizzas – think Tom Yum Pizza, Chicken Larb Pizza, Pad Ka Prao Pizza, and more. We also like their Green Curry Spaghetti; it’s interestingly tasty and wonderful.
Order via LINE: big_mama_pizzeria or through delivery apps: Foodpanda, Lineman and GrabFood.