7 Bangkok restaurants that deliver shabu sets to your doorstep

Good news to all the shabu and hot pot enthusiasts: shabu deliveries are now available in Bangkok.
There is no doubt that shabu is one of the best foods to enjoy with friends and family. Luckily, although we’re back with a dine-in ban, there is no need to restrict your shabu cravings as restaurants are delivering their shabu sets right to your doorstep. Here’s a list of places where you can order from.
Do you miss going to Mo-Mo Paradise? You’re totally missing out if Mo-Mo Paradise is not on your to-order list. They are known and beloved for their choice of soup base and flavourful sauces, as well as the soy sauce-marinated egg yolks. With two Daifuku Mochis that come along with the shabu set here, we have a feeling you’ll be coming back to order more.
No electric hot pot at home? No big deal. SHABU The Series Delivery will lend you one (including extension plugs). Moreover, the shabu delivery set includes ground coffee sachets that you can use to neutralise the odours from the raw meat. Among the seven sauces and four soup base options, the White Sesame Mala sauce and Japanese Tom Yum soup are definitely our top pick.
Kagonoya is where you can order the original Osaka-style shabu. Aside from a variety of five appetisers that you can choose, this delivery set also offers you one kilo worth of your choice of meat. If you’re a big eater (or a big family), this is the best option for you.
This is where shabu meets pizza. Kha Noy Kor Shabu has partnered with the Narai Pizzeria to offer you a one-of-a-kind shabu set that will leave you stuffed and content. In the mood for both pizza and shabu? With this special set, you’ll get to enjoy both.
Penguin Eat Shabu prides itself in imported ingredients. Their shabu set features Kurobuta Pork, A5 Karubi Wagyu, and many other meat options. Norwegian salmon, New Zealand mussels, and scallops are additional highlights that you wouldn’t want to skip.
You’re not left out if you don’t eat pork. Apart from the classic soup bases, you’ll discover the new tastes of different beef cuts that you can hardly find elsewhere. These include Brisket, Sirloin Tip, Hump, and so much more. On top of this, they even have a load of shredded cheeses to add as a dip, too.
If you love salmon in your shabu, order from Masaru Shabu & Sushi. In addition to the gigantic shabu set with a free spicy salmon salad or salmon Teriyaki sushi, your options for other a la carte options are endless. Whether you go for the Sashimi or Foie Gras Donburi, it’ll definitely switch up your regular shabu experience.
