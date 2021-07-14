7 Bangkok restaurants that deliver shabu sets to your doorstep

Good news to all the shabu and hot pot enthusiasts: shabu deliveries are now available in Bangkok.

There is no doubt that shabu is one of the best foods to enjoy with friends and family. Luckily, although we’re back with a dine-in ban, there is no need to restrict your shabu cravings as restaurants are delivering their shabu sets right to your doorstep. Here’s a list of places where you can order from.

[Featured Image Credit: Image Credit: Xiong Gordon/Unsplash]