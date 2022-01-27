Bangkok restaurants with sultry red interiors to visit for CNY, Vday, or any day, really

Paint the town red at these romantic, racy red restaurants in Bangkok.
There’s something about a red interior that is hard to beat. It screams for attention and is about as ‘grammable as it gets. This Chinese New Year, if you’re looking for somewhere unconventional to flaunt your qipao why not check out these red restaurants decked all out in the auspicious colour? If you don’t celebrate Chinese New Year, maybe you want to head there for Valentine’s Day, and soak in the colour of love. If you don’t celebrate either of these festivities, just head here for a good time. Scroll right on and look through our list and find your own special occasion (or excuse) to head on down.
The hottest red restaurants in Bangkok
Quickie opened at the beginning of this year at Velaa Langsuan, and has since become a hotspot for burger lovers and Instagrammers alike. Inside the diner-like interiors, you’ll find a red room to enjoy the classic American burger selection, as well as the ‘Quickie’ signature sandwiches. A great spot to head to for your next cheat day.
Another relatively new addition to Bangkok’s dining scene, El Willy “Happy Spanish Kitchen” opened at the end of last year, and is helmed by the Spanish “sexy chef” Willy Trullàs Moreno. At El Willy, you can expect Spanish tapas dishes as well as comforting classics and hearty seafood favourites. The restaurant showcases both contemporary and traditional Spanish cuisine in a vibrant, Mediterranean setting.
Tea lovers, have you checked out Citizen Tea Canteen of Nowhere yet? The tea shop is beloved for its tea selection, but also very much renowned for its artisanal products made by local craftsmen. They aim to “empower underdog cultures,” so be sure to pass through their colourful red tiled entryway and check out some hidden gems.
Up your burger game at Bang Bang Burgers. The “burger and booze joint” is all about flavour and originality, which is showcased in their specialty sauces. Whether you go for beef, plant-based, or lamb burgers, there’s a vast variety of toppings, sauces, and even sides to choose from. Definitely also get a ‘gram of their neon “In Sauce We Trust” sign.
For a place with great cocktails and great food to suit, check out Ba Hao on Chinatown’s Soi Nana. The Oriental-style bar boasts a cosy Chinese interior with Chinese-inspired comfort bar food and drinks. It’s a small space, but it’ll definitely rack up cool points amongst your friends. A must-visit especially for around Chinese New Year.
Ending our list with a fine dining option, head to The Allium within The Athenee Hotel for a refined and tasteful setting. Here, they serve modern French cuisine for lunch, dinner, and even afternoon tea, with a beautiful private dining room available, too. Beautiful food in a beautiful ambiance.
