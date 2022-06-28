One of Bangkok’s most beloved bagel stores is now making American pies

The guys behind Volks bagels are now venturing out into freshly-baked pies, and if they taste anything like the bagels, we know we’re going to be in for a treat.

Exciting news for pastry lovers. The team behind Volks Bagels is now making and selling American-style pies. With a flaky, buttery crust, and a highly ‘grammable lattice top, it’s the perfect chance to sample another culinary delight from the kitchen of one of Bangkok’s favourites.

[Hero Image Credit: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash]

At the time of writing, Volks is delivering these under their Dot dst venture, and already offering a variety of flavours. These range from traditional apple over to pear and almond, banana cream, and coconut cream, over to raspberry crumble, blueberry merlot, and dark cherry. Both small and regular sizes are available, and are priced between THB 650-950 per pie.

Pound cakes are also available if pies aren’t your thing, and come in three flavours: lemon raspberry, carrot and walnut, and matcha vanilla (all at THB 490).

Throughout June, they’re also giving away 3 free bagels with every pie order, so there’s always that for extra motivation.

Afternoon treat? We think it’s time.

Order via Dot dst on Instagram. Free delivery within the Ari area.