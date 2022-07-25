The bars with the best bar food menus in Bangkok

A cocktail is an artform in itself. But when you discover a bar with both good drinks and great food, you know that’s the place to be. Here is a list of bars in Bangkok that boast a great bar food menu.
The drinks industry in Bangkok is slowly but surely coming back after the pandemic. Lots of places unfortunately closed their doors, but many have also survived, and many new ones have opened. Bars have become the hangout spots once again, and new bar enthusiasts are born every night.
We all love a good drink, but in order to win the hearts of the group, some good food to accompany the drinks are a must. From dim sum to Isaan dishes, there’s a whole lot of bars with excellent bar food menus in the city. Don’t be afraid to step in for a drink, even with an empty stomach.
Where to find the best bar food menus in Bangkok
Nothing sounds better than trying inventive cocktails accompanied by classic Szechuan flavours you know and love. Shrimp egg rolls, quail egg soup drop soup, general tso chicken—the comfort food that will remind you of the best of family gatherings, but now without all the pesky questions the aunties will be asking. Before you leave, be sure to try their signature dessert: soy pudding with goji berry syrup. It’s a great way to end the meal and cool down from the alcohol.
Mahaniyom is many cocktail enthusiasts’ favourite for very valid reasons. The cocktails are creative, refreshing, and offer choices from a cute little night out to a whole saga of adventure. If you’re feeling like the latter, try their “Squid”, a drink made from mirin, ginger cordial, dry squid-infused tomato juice, and topped with squid ink. Yes, we know how it sounds, and yes, it tastes like a roller coaster ride, but in a good way. But what is underrated is their bar food menu, which is equally unusual yet delicious. Their pork belly is crunchy, the stuffed calamari is satisfying, and their papaya fritters are so, so good.
Ever since their arrival in Bangkok, Nordic eatery Villa Frantzén has been the talk of the town. But beyond their five-course tasting menu, the bar has been serving nothing but pure goodness as visitors sit among peaceful, serene interior amidst a lush green garden right outside. Pictured above is their meticulously poached oyster, served with smoked cream, finger lime, and seabuckthorn oil. Try it with one of their signature drinks, and certainly our favourite from the bar, the Plum & Miso, a silky cocktail made from dry gin, cognac, plum, almond, chamomile, and, of course, blonde miso.
The food menu at Opium Bar is honestly worth skipping dinner and going straight for the snacks. Chef Pam of restaurant Potong will be able to taste the inventive delicacies she came up with that will elevate your bar game to another level. A few of their signatures include Liáng Miàn, cold capellini cooked with Chinese tahini, house chili paste, and served with garlic pork cracklings, and the Dragon Skin, crispy chicken skin with caviar and onion cream. The cuisine draws inspirations from both Eastern and Western areas, but all their dishes have a running theme: they’re bold, inventive, and sophisticated.
Think of your favourite garden party. Now add some house music and rooftop vibes—that’s Bar.Yard. Backyard barbecue dishes can be found here, and Executive Chef Lamberto Valdez Lara will be manning the grill to make sure your experience is nothing short of memorable. Grab a platter filled with meats and seafood to share with your friends, some hickory-smoked short ribs, charcoal-grilled chicken tikka, or the mouthwatering seafood paella, and pair with your tropical and tiki-themed cocktails.
It’s been lyrically proven that girls just wanna have fun, and what better way to do so than to take the elevator to Cocoa XO? It’s a beautiful rooftop bar that makes all your chocolate-filled dreams come true. Enjoy their innovative cocktails as you take a stroll around their chocolate bar that contains treats that blend the sweet, sweet goodness of chocolate and the contrasting notes of cognac. If you’re looking for something more filling, their Spanish presa pork skewers and Chesapeake Bay blue crab cakes are not to be overlooked, either.
Who knew that cocktails and traditional Thai cuisine could go together so well? Tep describes itself as a cultural bar that infuses Thainess in every aspect of the place. Try their signature cocktails made with local ingredients such as kaffir lime leaves, tamarind, cloves, and more, paired beautifully with local Thai spirits. Discover new delicacies from chicken tendons grilled inside a bamboo shoot, to fried silkworms. Indulge in the classics such as fried larb and chicken skewers grilled with turmeric. Do it all in one trip. The night is still young, and so are you. Bonus points if you stay for the brilliant live music performances.