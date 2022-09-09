Drink as you dine at these free-flow brunches in Bangkok

Brunches are always lovely, but the ones with free-flow booze just hit the spot. Here are free-flow brunch spots you need to visit in Bangkok at standalone restaurants.
It’s a lovely Saturday (or Sunday, your choice), and you sit down catching a glimmer of the natural light shining through the window sills. You’re thinking of what to eat—maybe something light like an eggs Benedict or some avocado toast. You could also treat yourself to other pleasures you consider guilty and just order the lobster Thermidor. Whatever the choice, there’s just something unique when it comes to brunch, and it can be both a relaxing time to spend with yourself, or a fun session with good company.
Now add free-flow alcohol to the mix—spending time with yourself can be even more relaxed, and that session with good company is now even more fun and feisty. What’s not to like?
[Hero and featured image credit: Bardo Social Bistro and Bar/Facebook]
8 free-flow brunches you can find in Bangkok
Bardo is many brunch enthusiasts’ best friend for a reason. Feed your French fantasy with some Parisian Benedict (you just pronounced the R incorrectly), or grab some extremely homey crab rosti. Have those with your favourite summer drinks, refreshing mojitos, or feel free to make your own juice.
In the mood for some eggs cocotte salmon? Sure. Some endive and gorgonzola salad? Love the healthy choice. What about a Caprese fritta? Gigi seems to have it all. With a brunch menu this diverse, there seems to be anything for anyone, and for any mood, too. And their deal on two-hour free-flow alcohol really hits the sweet spot when you’re going for a kiki with your besties.
Charcoal Tandoor offers mouthwatering Indian delicacies, and on Sundays, you can find the best selections from their menu in an all-you-can-eat brunch deal. From the Murgh Malai Kebab to Gosht Dum Biryani, plus the free-flow presecco that comes with the deal, this is what a cheat day is all about.
Where else to brunch if not at the proclaimed Peppina, titleholder of the best pizza in Thailand? Their a la carte menu is available from 10am-3pm, which features an array of scrumptious Italian delicacies. Pair them with their two-hour free-flow deal, and that’s basically brunch heaven.
So for THB 1490 net, you have your choice of fresh crustaceans, fish, rotisserie and grilled meats, oysters, cold cuts with cheese, duck, pate, as well as homemade desserts? What in the Mother Theresa is this deal? And this doesn’t even include the free-flow alcohol deals that have regularly? We’re booking Grab right now.
One of the things Siri House is famous for is the Boozy Brunch. Enjoy some eggs of your choice, French toasts, salads, among all the heartwarming brunch favourites as you enjoy the relaxing vibes of the venue. While you’re at it, the free-flow includes prosecco, Tito’s bloody mary, and mimosas—you know, for the Vitamin C.
Haoma is Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant located in the heart of Bangkok, and their Neo-Indian brunch only happens once a month, so keep an eye out. Enjoy great tastes from the land east of Indus, from soft shell crab koliwada, to ghee roast river prawn. You can also get free-flow sparkling wine, as well as gin and tonics for an added price.