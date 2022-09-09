Drink as you dine at these free-flow brunches in Bangkok

Brunches are always lovely, but the ones with free-flow booze just hit the spot. Here are free-flow brunch spots you need to visit in Bangkok at standalone restaurants.

It’s a lovely Saturday (or Sunday, your choice), and you sit down catching a glimmer of the natural light shining through the window sills. You’re thinking of what to eat—maybe something light like an eggs Benedict or some avocado toast. You could also treat yourself to other pleasures you consider guilty and just order the lobster Thermidor. Whatever the choice, there’s just something unique when it comes to brunch, and it can be both a relaxing time to spend with yourself, or a fun session with good company.

Now add free-flow alcohol to the mix—spending time with yourself can be even more relaxed, and that session with good company is now even more fun and feisty. What’s not to like?

[Hero and featured image credit: Bardo Social Bistro and Bar/Facebook]

8 free-flow brunches you can find in Bangkok