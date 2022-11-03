10 of the best breakfast spots in Bangkok

We’ve heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whoever said that is correct. Let us show you the best places to grab breakfast in Bangkok.

Breakfast doesn’t normally have an adventurous, off-the-road spirit. In one’s mind, it’s a noun that contains within itself a personal image that stays not off but on the beaten track, involving just a few staple dishes that have been tried and tested zillions of times , yet still conquer a soft spot in your heart. And that’s exactly why we love it.

Here, we’ve curated a list of the best breakfast spots in Bangkok that always match our golden taste standard. They serve the best breakfast foods that we all crave for over and over again; think pancakes, eggs Benedict, biscuits, and so much more. Scroll down to see which one you should head to next for a crave-worthy morning bite in town.

Where to get the best breakfast in Bangkok

Chu

Breakfast can be made delicious anywhere but for a gold standard of flavour and ‘grammability, Chu totally nails it. The venue offers drool-inducing morning meals like Brioche French Toast with Nutella Banana, Eggs Benedict, and Breakfast Tacos. Apart from indulging in their famed pancakes and hot chocolate, make sure you try a dish or two from their breakfast menu. Our suggestion? The Breakfast Biscuits, which come with house-own buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, tomato jam, and maple sausage or smoked bacon.

Chu Chocolate Bar & Café, 18/1 Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok, +6691 545 4847; Open daily 8am-10pm.

Breakfast Story

When it comes to breakfast food, Breakfast Story is one of the actual icons in the city. They make wonders out of old breakfast staple dishes, using quality and organic ingredients to elevate the goodness of timeless recipes. Try their Great Eggspectations; a selection of egg dishes spanning fried egg, scrambled eggs, and omelette that all come with your choice of sides like bacon, sausage, country potatoes, and Texas toast. Pancakes are also one of their highlights. The hotcakes piled up on a plate always come with a side of butter and pure Canadian maple syrup.

Breakfast Story, 593/27, 2 Fl, Sukhumvit Road (Soi Villa), Bangkok, +662 258 1461; Open daily 7 am-4 pm.

Luka

Situated on Pan Road in Silom, former 1950s shophouse Luka serves up comfort food spanning Mexican delights, gourmet salads, and a variety of baked goods, alongside a selection of in-house brewed coffees and teas. And yet, whilst the menu is certainly rave-worthy, Luka pays special attention to creating scrumptious breakfast dishes like the ultra-eggy Luka Breakfast Burrito, the Acai Bowl, and the Truffle Mushroom Scramblette & Toast. Luka also has a second branch inside Siri House in Chidlom, too.

Luka, 64/3 Thanon Pan, Silom, Bangkok, +662 637 8558; Open daily 9 am-6 pm.

Toby’s

Indulge in the all-day breakfast menu at Toby’s, a woodland home-style cafe nestled within Sukhumvit 38. Although the venue is known as a gathering spot for brunch on the weekends, we recommend stopping there right after the sunup to get your breakfast fix before the place gets jammed. Tuck into the comfort of Bacon Rules; a plate of two eggs of your choice, maple-glazed bacon, smoked belly bacon, bacon sausage, short cut bacon, and even bacon jam. For those who love to stay healthy for breakfast, the Complicated Avocado comprising of a sourdough topped with smashed avocado, beetroot feta goat cheese puree, and poached egg will still certainly perk you right up. Recently, Toby’s also opened up a second branch in Saladaeng.

Toby’s, No.75 Sukhumvit 38, Bangkok, +66 2 712 1774; Open Tue-Sun, 9 am-10 pm.

Café Tartine

When it comes to breakfast dishes, the French folks are not to be overlooked. Croissants and pain au chocolat, or the classic croquet madame, baguettes, and crepe—Cafe Tartine, a French cafe in Soi Ruamrudee, offers all of the above on their all-day breakfast menu. A read through their French food-focused menu will have you dreaming of eating like a true Parisian. Must-tries here are the Croque Madame , Croque Monsieur, and Provencal Omelette.

Café Tartine, 65 Wireless Road, Soi Ruamrudee, Lumphini, Bangkok, +6621685464; Open daily 7 am-8 pm.

Fran’s

Fran’s has been the talk of the town ever since it opened. The thick cut bacon is any fat kid’s dream (me included), and their array of pancakes are to die for. Grab one of your morning favourites along with a smoothie they offer.

Whatever kind of breakfast you’re craving—healthy ones or cheat day delicacies—they have you covered. Be sure to book beforehand, as the place is packed with like-minded people looking for a good time.

Fran’s, 58 Ngam Duphli Alley, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok, +66921310786; Open 8am-6pm.

Glück

Glück is a German word meaning “happiness,” “good luck,” and “joy”—all in one. That’s exactly what you’ll get when you visit their establishment.

Take a gander at their wide selection of schnittchen, a German-style open sandwich packed with mouthwatering toppings, breakfast bowls, soups, salads, and more. We recommend trying their ciabatta roll with toppings of your choice. You won’t be disappointed in the quality.

Glück, 117/1 Sukhumvit 55 Thonglor, Panjit Tower Bangkok, +66631907040, Open Tues-Sun, 8.30-am-5pm.

Caffè Olives

Have you ever had an Italian breakfast? If not, head to Caffè Olives and up your breakfast game and stock up some content for your Instagram followers to drool over.

Highlights you cannot miss include the whipped ricotta toast with homemade strawberry jam, their crisp and creamy classic, and one of their cornetto alla crema, Italian-style croissants stuffed with delicious goodies of choice. Have it with their espresso, to ease the food coma you’ll likely be in for the rest of the day.

Caffè Olives, 4, 2 Soi Sukhumvit 36, Bangkok, +66616139588; Open 8.30am-5pm.

Crackhouse

“Say ‘crack’ again,” said Damien (Mean Girls, 2004, 00:32:30).

Crackhouse offers possibly the best experience an unborn chick could have, and it’s such a joy every time we take a bite of their mouthwatering delicacies. There’s a lot of items on the menu that will call out to your attention. Try The Egg Beater; toasted brioche stuffed with French butter scrambled eggs, caramelised onions, and Mississippi Comeback sauce. Add some very crispy bacon and you have yourself a creation so good it feels sinful.

Crackhouse, The Commons Saladaeng, 126 Soi saladaeng 1, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok, +6694 490 4188, Open Sun-Thurs, 8am-9.30pm, Fri-Sat, 8am-10.30pm.

Sarnies Sourdough

Looking for something quick yet filling that tastes great? Sarnies Sourdough has just what you’re craving for. By night, they’re a pizzeria, and by day, they serve amazing pastries and sourdough creations that simply warm your heart. Get some foccacias and toasts for your ride to the office, and grab a few extra for lunch. You wouldn’t get bored of them too soon. After all, breakfast dishes could (and should) be enjoyed all day.

Sarnies Sourdough, 55, Sub-district, 14 Charoen Krung 42/1 Alley, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok, +662 550 6107, 8am-10pm.