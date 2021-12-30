Where to find the best brownies in Bangkok

These Bangkok brownies deserve a spot in your Bangkok Black Book.

As we’re staying home more and practicing social distancing in the wake of the heavy third wave of this pandemic, there’s no denying our sweet tooth is shaking with cravings.

We’re working from home again. We’re going pant-less for most of the day again. And we’re trying to figure out what hobbies (Baking? Singing? Painting?) to explore again. To add a little sweetness to your day, here, we’ve rounded up our favourite brownies in Bangkok, with a little something for every taste.

Brownies: we couldn’t do a pandemic without these bad boys. For dine-in, delivery, or takeout, here are a few that need to be on your radar.

[Hero Image Credit: Chaman Raj/Unsplash]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia on 20 April 2021.