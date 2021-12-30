Where to find the best brownies in Bangkok

These Bangkok brownies deserve a spot in your Bangkok Black Book.
As we’re staying home more and practicing social distancing in the wake of the heavy third wave of this pandemic, there’s no denying our sweet tooth is shaking with cravings.
We’re working from home again. We’re going pant-less for most of the day again. And we’re trying to figure out what hobbies (Baking? Singing? Painting?) to explore again. To add a little sweetness to your day, here, we’ve rounded up our favourite brownies in Bangkok, with a little something for every taste.
Brownies: we couldn’t do a pandemic without these bad boys. For dine-in, delivery, or takeout, here are a few that need to be on your radar.
[Hero Image Credit: Chaman Raj/Unsplash]
If there’s one place we always go back to for all our chocolate needs, it is Chu. The beloved brunch spot has long been known for their specialty chocolate drinks, and thereby unsurprisingly has a large brownie selection, too. The options span everything from the classic fudge, peanut butter, or even cream cheese, over to chocolate orange, white (!) chocolate chip, and macadamia. Top secret? It’s one of our editor’s favourites, too.
This one is in the name. Known as ‘A F**cking Good Brownie’ (THB 140), the Sarnies house brownie is a real hidden gem. Pairing beautifully with a morning cuppa (preferably iced), here’s a brownie that is less on the sweet side and more on the chocolate side. Moist and chewy, it comes dusted in cocoa powder for that extra kick.
For those who want to go hard or go home with they brownie, opt for Kad Kokoa’s 100% Pure Dark Brownie (THB 90). It’s made with 100% chocolate from Chumpon, and packs a strong, bold flavour. Definitely the stuff for connoisseurs, we imagine this alongside a glass of red wine or just on its own as an indulgence after a long day.
Bangkok’s “sexiest bakery” also makes adorable brownie bites, alongside their mega-popular cookies and recently-launched banana bread. Choose from Nutella-filled ‘Bae Brownie Bites,’ red velvet cream cheese, or fudge (THB 360 for box of 9; THB 640 for box of 18), and share with your loved ones or just yourself and Netflix. We love the sprinkle of sea salt on top for that little extra bit of savoury.
The brownie at Vistro (THB 90) does not disappoint. The bestseller manages to be both crunchy and chewy, without including any milk or eggs in its recipe. We almost didn’t want to mention that it’s vegan, seeing as the flavour here is the real selling point. We’re still trying to figure out how they did it. Pro top? Pair with Vistro’s 100% vegan and dairy-free gelato (THB 85 per scoop) and go all out.
Whilst we normally head to Little Market for their burgers, it’s a nice idea to stay on for dessert, too. Little Market’s brownie (THB 119) is a real classic you cannot fault, dusted with icing sugar, and boasting a gooey, chocolate-y, fudge-y flavour all in one bite. As of late, acclaimed pastry chef Jason Licker has been serving up a selection of his infamous desserts at this joint too, and we’ve even spotted limited edition cheesecake brownies on the menu. Get them while they’re hot.