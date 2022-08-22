Where to go for brunch in Bangkok this August

Brunch is a serious business—it’s a pleasure you can’t get just anywhere. Discover your new favourite places to brunch this August.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent beef, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this August.

[Hero image credit: Davey Gravy/Unsplash; featured image credit: Gigi Café/Facebook]

Where to brunch in Bangkok this August

Chim Chim Bangkok

One of the most entertaining brunches in Bangkok takes place at Chim Chim. This artsy venue never gets tired of coming up with new art-inspired events, including the Vinyl Brunch that serves sumptuous delicacies along with live beats from different DJs that keep rotating on the turntable. Stay tuned for some R&B, soul, indie, disco, latin, funk and many other genres of music to accompany your Saturday feast.

Vinyl Brunch is available every Saturday during 12pm-4pm. Book your spot via the website.

Volti, Shangri-La Bangkok

Following its previous Japanese-themed brunch last month, Volti’s brunch in August features largely a collection of Singaporean delectables, including Bak Kut Teh with Yu Tiao, Nasi Lemak, a Laksa Station, Singapore Chilli Crab, Kaya Toast, and Bo Bo Cha Cha. In addition, Volti’s signature pizza, pasta, and Taste of Siam stations are also still available.

Volti’s Singapore Bangkok Brunch is available every Sunday until August 28, 2022, priced at THB1,884 net including soft drinks. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.

ALATi, Siam Kempinski Hotel

Mediterranean restaurant ALATi takes pride in its specialty by serving a generous line of fresh seafood-on-ice at the Sunday Riviera Brunch. Other than the buffet line, guests can indulge in multiple a la carte dishes, like lobster bisque soup, foie gras, grilled lamb, wagyu, ribeye, and several others.

The Sunday Riviera Brunch is available every Sunday from 12pm-4pm. Prices start at THB3,200++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 162 9000 or visit the website.

Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Dubbed as the best Sunday brunch in Bangkok, the Colonnade’s scrumptious brunch is a show-down of dazzling seafood, lobsters, foie gras, oysters, sushi, cheeses, grilled meats, and even desserts. All ingredients are imported from the best sources possible, whether it’s the Normandy oysters, Alaskan king crab, or premium French butter. Book a seat by the window and experience why they’re claimed the best in town.

Sunday Brunch at Colonnade is available every Sunday from 12pm-3pm, priced at THB3,500++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 8888, visit the website or book here.

The Kitchen Table, W Bangkok

Brunch W Bangkok’s way with W Does Brunch. Enjoy a party of tantalising dishes, cocktail mixes and live beats from the DJs. If you’re here for the food, expect to see some wonderful Louisiana seafood, salt crusted whole fish, a soufflé pancake station, smoked beef brisket, BBQ pork ribs, and smoked chorizo. If you’re here for the vibes, stand by the live cocktail station and sway to the live music.

W Does Brunch is available on every first and third Saturday of the month from 12.30pm-3.30pm. Food and soft drinks are priced at THB2,299 net, or with an add-on free-flow alcohol package for THB3,499 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4210, visit the website or book here.

Victoria By Cocotte

Victoria By Cocotte has one of the best eggs Benedict in town. Have one of those, along with some classic but iconic buttermilk pancakes, cold pressed juice of your choice, and some coffee or tea to get that adrenaline going. All of these cost only THB 690—it can’t get better than that. Be mindful that this offer is only available on Sundays, but Sundays are the best days to get brunch anyway.

Victoria By Cocotte’s THB 690 offer is only available on Sundays, which can be redeemed using a ticket bought prior. For more information and reservations, contact 092 390 8080, visit the website, or book here.

Chu

Chu is a beloved brunch spot serving only the best, mouthwatering delicacies for over 10 years. They recently moved from Exchange Tower to a quaint little home of their own in the Phrom Phong area, with a much more relaxed atmosphere and a garden to admire over some coffee. If you’ve never been there, please, pretty please, order the Norway Scramble. The delicious scrambled eggs is served with smoked salmon, fresh dill, and housemade ricotta—placed on top of grilled sourdough toast. It’s been a staple on their menu for 10 years, and we’re pretty sure the only other place you can get that is heaven.

Chu’s all-day brunch is available from 8am-10pm, everyday except Tuesdays. For more information or reservations, you can contact 091 545 4847 or visit their page.

Gigi Café

Harvard Law graduate Elle Woods once said: “Oh my god you guys,” and we have the exact same feeling, as we have found ourselves a new very chic place to brunch. Gigi Café features a diverse range of menus perfect for any brunch aficionados, from frittatas, to club sandwiches and ricotta hotcakes. Plus, they have exclusive offers and collaborations regularly, so keep an eye on their socials.

Gigi Café is open for brunch from 11am-4pm, everyday except Tuesdays. For more information or reservations, you can contact them via their page.

VIVIN Grocery – Café Asok

VIVIN Grocery is known for being local, artisinal, and made with natural goodness. Their bistro in Ekamai is beloved by visitors, and now their new café in Asok just opened, which is perfect for a nice, quiet brunch. Plus, it’s just a three-minute walk away from BTS Asok station and MRT Sukhumvit station, which makes it a lovely place to slip away from work and browse some artisanal groceries when your boss is not around. Be sure to try the Double Duck Sandwich, made from duck liver mousse with cognac, cured duck breast, mulberry and plum jam, among other delicious ingredients.

VIVIN Grocery – Café Asok is open for business on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8am-9pm, and Saturdays from 8am-10pm. For more information and reservations, you can contact 080 463 5747, or visit their website or page.