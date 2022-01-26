The most beautiful Chinese New Year desserts to gift your loved ones

Here’s where to find the best Chinese New Year desserts made especially for the occasion of the Lunar New Year in Bangkok. Ideal for gifting or for devouring yourself.

You may already have in mind a perfect spot for the Lunar New Year celebration, whether it’s at a dazzling dining venue or warm and cosy at home. Wherever you decide to settle for, don’t forget to complete your soiree with traditional Chinese New Year desserts. These delicate sweet treats are offered at a limited time during the Lunar New Year only, making them the perfect goodies to enjoy with your family or to be gifted to your loved ones.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Bangkok

The Chinese restaurant inside the Shangri-La Bangkok offers a collection of goodies enclosed in a beautiful red packaging. The selection includes Chinese New Year’s Custard Buns in the shape of oranges (THB388), Baked Chinese pastry with lotus seed paste filling that resembles the shape of golden bags (THB588), and fluffy Chinese Traditional Sponge Cake Ma Lai Go (THB588). If you’re looking for some lucky dishes to devour, we’d suggest the Chinese New Year’s Cake (THB180 for a single small, THB688 for one big and one small). Definitely also try the Nian Gao shaped like a carp fish. This sticky dessert is made of glutinous rice flour and is believed to bring prosperity in the upcoming new year.

The special treats are available from January 23 to February 15, 2022. For more information and reservation, call 02-236-7777 or visit the hotel’s website.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok presents a line of pastries baked in theme with the Year of the Tiger. The ensemble features an auspicious Orange Tea Cake (THB895), a two-pound Tiger Marble Cake (THB1,250) made with orange jam and dark chocolate ganache, a Tiger Macaron (THB235) and a box of Chocolate Yuan Bao (THB888) consisting of white, milk and dark chocolates.

The Chinese New Year dessert collection is available until February 2, 2022. Stop by at any of the Mandarin Oriental Shop branches (Mandarin Oriental hotel, Siam Paragon, Gaysorn Village and Central Chidlom) or order online.

Yu Ting Yuan, Four Seasons Hotel

Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Yu Ting Yuan is celebrating the Chinese New Year festival with two traditional dishes; one savoury and another sweet. Handcrafted by Chef Qiu and his team, the Turnip Cake Lo Bak Go topped with abalone is a beloved savoury dish from Chinese radish. The other must-try is the popular Nian Gao Rice Cake topped with Chinese jujube and pumpkin seeds. Both of these dishes are deemed to bring luck and success, and are made-to-order only.

Order now until January 26, 2022. The desserts are ready to pick up from January 29 until February 1, 2022. Call 02-032-0885 for more information.

Pagoda, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant is another authentic Chinese restaurant that has made beautiful Nian Gao sweet rice cakes (THB688) for the festive season. Shaped into a giant fish to imply prosperity, the dessert comes in the classic flavour that is mildly sweet and sweet-scented. A great gift idea, especially for family.

The Nian Gao New Year Cake is available from January 15 to February 13, 2022. For now, the restaurant is currently opening every Wednesday to Sunday only. For more information call 02-059-5999.

Chim Chim Bangkok

For a more contemporary take on Chinese desserts, Chim Chim Bangkok has unveiled a new dessert menu featuring savoury bao buns and Chinese tea-inspired drinks. The restaurant has collaborated with T563, a local brew tea specialist, to come up with the Imperial Cookie and the Dragon Croissant. The former is a gooey cookie made with T563’s Imperial Dragon green tea caramel, pistachio, and loads of marshmallows, while the latter is a butter croissant stuffed with Imperial Dragon green tea custard. If you’re looking for a modern Chinese dessert with a contemporary spin, Chim Chim’s got it all.

The special items will be available from January 29 to February 6, 2022. Find out more on the website or through Line official @chimchimbangkok

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.