The best jok in Bangkok for early mornings and late drunken nights

We’re going to try to get through this without making a single joke of the word. Whether you call it jok, chok, or congee, here’s where to find this classic and deeply beloved Chinese rice porridge dish in Bangkok.
There’s nothing quite like a bowl of jok in the morning. Like a warm, gooey, sucks-you-right-in kind of hug, jok is synonymous with comfort, and for many, it’s the go-to for easing into the day. Like any blank canvas, however, jok is also wildly versatile. It can be enjoyed on its own, but it can also be enjoyed with a variety of toppings. Think about it: what other dish can go as well with raw egg, boiled egg, century egg, or even a fried egg? Not many.
Here, we’re rounding up the best bowls of jok you can find in Bangkok. Whilst we acknowledge that some of our top favourites actually come from street food stalls with no name or social media page, we tried our best to suss out the ones that do. Whether you’re that early morning riser who depends on jok and coffee for a lifeline, or you’re that late night drinker who (also) depends on jok and water for a lifeline, we’ve got you. Most of these places are open during the very early and very late hours of the day. After all, jok doesn’t discriminate. Jok understands. Cue the hugs.
Where to find the best chok, jok, or congee in Bangkok
Awarded with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, Jok Prince is one of the most famous congee spots in all of Bangkok. Located in the Bang Rak area near the river, the jok here is known for its slightly smokey aroma, adding a lot of extra flavour to the comforting bowl. Served with minced pork balls, raw eggs, or century eggs, the dish is simple, but always hits the spot just right.
Much like Jok Prince, Jok Samyan is a staple for many, and is an especially popular vendor for takeout and delivery. It’s likely you know Jok Samyan from your late nights about town, because they famously also open until the wee hours of the morning. Here, they serve up a classic pork congee, with all the classic trimmings. Add a little bit of grated ginger, and a little bit of spring onion, and you’ll be good to go. No fuss, no frills, and plenty of comfort.
We wouldn’t normally feature a hotel in a roundup about street food, but the Landmark Hotel sits in its own category when it comes to dishes like these. Many Bangkokians swear by the congee at the Greenhouse inside the Landmark Hotel, and it’s easy to see why. The toppings selection for jok dishes is plenty, whether you opt for classic pork (liver, tripe, offal, or salted), or get more adventurous with options like shrimp, fresh scallop, or even abalone.
When this chain finally came to Thailand, congee and wanton noodle soup lovers rejoiced really hard. Serving up Hong Kong style congee and noodles back in Hong Kong for over 70 years, Tasty Congee lives up to its name. Granted, it is a little pricier than your regular bowl of street side jok, but the quality and flavour here is unparalleled. Whilst the classic rendition never fails, there are also more daring toppings available to those looking to venture out, including sliced abalone, fresh prawn, or scallops.
Located within K Village, Golden Bowl too serves up Hong Kong style congee. The Chinese restaurant actually specialises in a variety of dishes, from noodles to roast goose and roast pork, and often incorporates these into the jok menu, too. Popular toppings include beef, pig liver, and Chinese mushrooms, whilst interesting toppings like roast goose and dried oyster barbecue pork are also available.
Charm Jok is perfect for those seeking out a modern spin on a classic bowl of jok. Whilst the store does delivery only, it’s certainly worth checking out. Options here include Thai Chilli Crab Congee, Braised Pork Congee, Mapo Tofu Congee, and even Korean Chicken Ginseng Congee. Healthy and wholesome, with a little twist.
Gokfayuen translates to “chrysanthemum garden,” and is inspired by a classic Cantonese childhood rhyme. At this restaurant, you’ll find Hong Kong noodles and congee, made using traditional Cantonese recipes. You’ll find classic pork, chicken, or duck congee dishes here, that are prepared with a beautiful sense of heritage and story.