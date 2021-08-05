Where to order the best dim sum for delivery in Bangkok

Bangkok has extended the lockdown period, but that shouldn’t stand in the way of your dim sum craving. We can still enjoy our Chinese favourites from the comfort of our homes with these dim sum delivery services in Bangkok.
Who doesn’t love dim sum? A delicious meal that is easy to share — much like tapas in a way — we love enjoying dim sum at home as much as we do in a restaurant. Luckily, there’s plenty of dim sum deliveries available throughout Bangkok. If you’re looking for the best dumplings in town, here’s where you can order.
Din Tai Fung needs no introduction. This extremely popular Taiwanese restaurant chain has been serving their famous Xiao Long Bao or Pork Soup Dumplings across 14 countries. These dumplings aren’t just full of deliciousness, they’re super addicting too.
Pagoda Chinese Restaurant prides itself in serving flavourful dim sum that embraces age-old cooking techniques. With 30 different kinds of dishes available, our favourites are the Prawns & Asparagus Dumplings, the Deep-fried Prawns, and the Mango Spring Rolls. Hailing from the Marriot Marquis Bangkok Queen’s Park, there are plenty of vegetarian options are available too.
If choosing dim sum dishes from a wide selection is a tough choice for you, Yao Restaurant within the Bangkok Marriott Surawong makes it easier for you. The Yao-style Dim Sum Platter is loaded with modern Chinese flavours to excite your taste buds. The perfect blend of authentic and innovative ingredients including scallops, foie gras, caviar, and many more.
You probably know Yumcha from days out at theCOMMONS. Their signatures include the Pork or Shrimp Wontons, Spinach & Mushroom Dumplings, and many more. The Wontons are served with one of the three available sauces; Mala, Sesame, and Chili Oil. Prepare to be bombarded with flavour.
Nothing can be compared to the freshly made dim sum from Lin Fa Restaurant. They put their own spin on the classic dim sum with innovative recipes. the Steamed Purple Sweet Potato Lava Buns and the Steamed Foie Gras Dumplings with Truffle Oil are some of the top hits you shouldn’t miss.
If the real Cantonese taste is what you’re looking for, then dim sum from Man Fu Yuan Kitchen is what you should be ordering. Aside from their mouth-watering Chee Chong Fun with Scallops, their Prawn Dumplings and Salted Egg-yolk Custard Buns are highly recommended.
Sick of rotating through the same dim sum dishes? Feng Zhu is for you. This old-school Hong Kong-style stall is widely known for its savoury dumplings. In addition, they’ve got four different toppings that you can choose from for more flavour and texture. They sell out fast, so make sure to place your order early.
