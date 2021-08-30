The best khao soi in Bangkok to order for dinner tonight

The craving for a good khao soi is unlike many others. Rich and comforting, the northern curry noodle is a common favourite, yet quite uncommon to find in Bangkok — or at least, it is quite uncommon to find a good rendition thereof in Bangkok.
Heavy rain showers outside, ever-changing lockdown regulations, and work-from-home stresses? Let some of the best khao soi in Bangkok cheer you up. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite bowls about town, mentally teleporting us back to Chiang Mai. Let us know what you think.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ongtong Khaosoi]
If you still haven’t tried the northern Thai and southeast Asian delicacies at Eats Payao, you’re missing out. Unsurprisingly, Eats Payao makes a really good khao soi, and like their name suggests, use many ingredients from their very own farm in Payao. Their khao soi recipe has been kept within the family, and dates back three generations. There’s nothing quite like a family recipe after all.
Ongtong Khaosoi is a popular spot in Ari, and like Eats Payao, use a family-own recipe. The “secret” lies in the dried chillies that leave everyone “spellbound.” You’ll have to try it out yourself to see if this is true, and while you’re at it, definitely order some of the other northern specialty dishes too — from sai oua over to the various chilis pastes.
How’s this for a catchy name? Beyond a mysterious moniker, Khao Soi Illuminati is beloved amongst locals for its simplicity in offering and richness in taste. They serve both khao soi and nam ngiao, and like to advertise these using edits of movie characters eating their dishes. We love that extra entertainment value.
The newest kid on the Bangkok khao soi block, 3san is actually a cloud kitchen concept, offering a variety of Asian dishes for delivery. Their khao soi is admittedly a little snazzier than the others, using fried confit chicken or wagyu beef as the key protein. If the attention to detail is familiar, it’s because Chef Yannick from White Shuffle is behind the dishes, and beyond the khao soi, there’s definitely plenty more you should try.
Sometimes you just want to go old school. Proving that you can’t fault a classic, Khao Soi Nang Linchi is a famous go-to for Sathorn residents, serving authentic northern food from Chiang Mai for over 70 years. Definitely tried and many times tested: here’s a fail-proof favourite.