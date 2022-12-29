Nothing lets you begin the day as confidently as a good cup of coffee. If you’re looking for a new favourite cafe, here’s a list of the best places that popped up in 2022.

The fragrant aroma of grounded coffee beans, the crisp, tangy taste of the puff pastry accompanying your cup, the rays of sunshine that give the place a relaxing, calming vibe—a good cafe lets you forget all your problems for just a moment. Once you get sorted at the counter, it’s the perfect place to crack open your new favourite book, or perhaps work on a project with an approaching deadline. Whatever it is, you can’t deny that a good place to do it really helps.

You need a good cafe to swing by, and we’re here to help.

[Hero image credit: Davin Cafe/Facebook; featured image credit: Charlotte’s Doughnuts/Facebook]

A mouthwatering collection of the best new cafes of 2022

WaanThai

Certainly one of our highlights of the year—if you love the Thai tastes of the two Michelin-starred eatery R-HAAN, you’ll enjoy the spin-off that boasts the same quality and authenticity. After all, the food flies out of the same kitchen, so you’re free to enjoy some of the favourites, and more, without having to sit the whole course if you don’t feel like it.

Apart from the savoury side, the desserts are definitely something to write home about. WaanThai presents the best of the sweet, sweet Thainess you’re familiar with, but upscaled and perfect enough to impress any relatives coming to town. There are also refreshing drinks and tea sets to help calm you down from the troubles of the day.

We personally recommend the coconut cake—so light you’ll be having seconds. We did.

You can find more information at WaanThai.

Charlotte Doughnuts

You can’t miss Charlotte. Even though it’s located in the busy neighbourhood of Thonglor, its cafe front takes you straight to the streets of Paris. Their menu is packed full of homemade doughnuts and freshly-brewed coffees that are so good it puts your usual places to shame. Be sure to get your cameras ready, as their pastries and their venue are both made to be on your socials.

Order the lemon crumble and the blueberry cheese pie. They probably serve those in heaven, too.

You can find more information at Charlotte Doughnuts.

Okonomi at Central Embassy branch

Okonomi is one of the local’s favourites in Sukhumvit 38, and it just opened a new branch at Central Embassy. Now you’ve found yourselves a new, great spot to work. They’re known for their dedicated blend of coffee for each of their branches, heartwarming pastries, and all-day food sets that are not only satiating, but nutritionally balanced as well. Grab a coffee of your choice, and order a gluten-free miso chocolate chip cookie to go with it.

You can find more information at Okonomi.

SLOW by CASA LAPIN

SLOW is a cosy, relaxing spot for those who want their day to slow down just a little. Immerse yourself in the modern wooden interior, equipped with attentive staff and an array of coffee beans to choose for after your morning run. Whether you want a local flavour, or something adventurous from abroad, they have you covered. They also feature great craft drinks and amazing pastries. Be sure to order the truffle croissant—it’s a flavour that will linger on your palate for a long while.

You can find more information at SLOW by CASA LAPIN.

Davin Cafe

Davin features imported specialty coffee beans from all over the world, each impressive in their own right. Try the Brazil Chocola natural which can only be sourced from the small town of Santo Antonio do Amparo, Brazil from May to September, or the Colombia Villamaria, which is imported from Caldas, Columbia, then fermented for 72 hours without oxygen. The cafe is also built with a steampunk theme in mind, which makes for great photo opps and Instagram sessions with your friends.

You can find more information at Davin Cafe.

