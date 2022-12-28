The best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2022

What a year to eat out. Slowly yet stylishly reclaiming the steps we had fallen during the dark period of 2020-2021, the year 2022 saw Bangkok’s food and beverage scene gently rock up on its feet again. Here are all the new restaurants we loved this year.

New bar and restaurant openings were aplenty, new menus were flung left and right, and some of the world’s most renowned chefs visited our city, beautifully continuing to mark it as one of the greatest culinary hubs in the region.

We hosted the Asia’s 50 Best Bar Awards in Bangkok for the first time at the beginning of the year, as well as the Top 50 Pizza Asia Pacific ceremony. On the former, we saw five entries, and on the latter we were proud of five entries.

Meanwhile, at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, we applauded 9 Bangkok restaurants, and one very special restaurant on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022 (alright, it was Sorn).

On the lesser formal side of things, our street food scene continued to thrive. Netflix flaunted our foods in several shows, Taste Atlas called khao soi a soup and drove us insane, and whilst Gordon Ramsay didn’t name Thailand as a top food destination in Asia, CNN still named 3 Thai street food dishes as the best in the world. Surprisingly to many, the latter featured crab omelette, Khao soi, and sai krok Isaan. Unconventional, but not bad. We noted the greater inclusion and variety.

Inclusion and variety was also a theme at the Michelin Guide Thailand this year, as it expands to cover more regions in Thailand. The guide sees 441 entries (from 361) this year, with 29 one-star restaurants, and 6 two-star restaurants.

Accolades or not, all this is to say: Bangkok is still one of the best cities in the world to wine and dine. In a bit of a highlights reel (and in no particular order), find our list of the best new restaurants in Bangkok below. We’ve divided them into fine and casual dining, and tried to keep it as compact as possible. Like a dinner tablescape packed to the brim with dishes, you know this can be quite tricky in Thailand. Happy dining, and a happy 2023 to you, no matter what your preferred taste may be.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: OJO Bangkok]

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2022: Fine dining

Villa Frantzén opened as the Nordic group’s very first outpost in Thailand

The beginning of the year saw an exciting Nordic invasion, as Villa Frantzén opened its grand doors in Yen Akart. The stunning villa and bar introduced the city to modern, casual Nordic cooking, with a few Asian touches and plenty of cosy-luxe interiors to suit.

The vibe: Haute hygge in Bangkok city. Björn Frantzén himself describes it as “the most Nordic restaurant in the entire Frantzén Group.”

The hype: Being able to customise the 6-course tasting menu, picking out one of the knives from Morakniv handpainted by Pernilla Nordman, and of course the incredible cocktails by Gabriel Valdés at the bar.

More info: Villa Frantzén

Chef Arnaud Dunand settled in Sathorn with Maison Dunand and Alpea

Chef Arnaud Dunand had a great year this year, opening his fine dining restaurant Maison Dunand in September, and opening the more casual Alpea right next to it in December. Aptly dubbing the space a ‘mountain chalet,’ the restaurants showcase a rich culinary journey from Savoie to Brittany, following the chef’s upbringing and adventures in France.

The vibe: A breath of refreshing European air.

The hype: The little grocery store where you can buy deli items, bread and butter, Chef Arnaud in all his glory.

More info: Maison Dunand and Alpea

Taahra brought intimate Thai charcoal cooking to Charoenkrung

One of the darkest new restaurants in Bangkok, and yet one of the brightest on the palate. Taahra, helmed by Chef Knock, casts a spotlight on charcoal as a central cooking technique to present familiar Thai dishes in unfamiliar presentations. A tease to the tastebuds that is interesting from beginning to end.

The vibe: A hidden gem that keeps it primal yet proper.

The hype: The bar counter seats downstairs, where you can witness all the action (including entire dried fish hanging from the wall).

More info: Taahra

Phuket’s beloved Acqua opened in Bangkok’s Soi Somkid

There are still many reasons to book a ticket to Phuket, yet if you’re looking to dine at Acqua, luckily you only need to Grab to Soi Somkid. The cool kid’s soi, Acqua has opened in a beautiful space serving up beautiful Italian nuova cucina dishes. Creative and contemporary, yet still very comforting.

The vibe: Italian dining done really, really well, in an impressive setting.

The hype: Chef Alessandro Frau’s Sardinian charms, excellently executed dishes that simply never miss.

More info: Acqua Restaurant Bangkok

OJO Bangkok became the sky-high spot to see and be seen

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon opened this year, and it has become the most design-savvy new spot in the city. OJO Bangkok is the crown jewel at its very top (the 76th floor, to be precise), and serves as a Mexican-inspired restaurant unlike any in the region.

The vibe: Classy Mexican fiesta at 300 metres above ground.

The hype: The views, the retro-glam interiors, and Chef Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano’s promise to “shatter all stereotypes of Mexican cuisine.”

More info: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

The infamous Mott 32 debuted in Bangkok

Another highlight inside The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, the infamous Mott 32 brought its renowned Apple Wood Roasted Peking Duck, Barbecue Puma Iberico Pork, and Crispy Roasted Pork Belly to town. Here’s where Cantonese dishes are met with modern influences from Beijing and Szechuan.

The vibe: An elegant and sophisticated crowd in an elegant and sophisticated setting. Also “if you know, you know” diners who are already familiar with the popular Hong Kong outpost.

The hype: That notorious Peking duck, and the gorgeous private dining rooms.

More info: Mott 32

Vilas brought storied recipes to Sathorn

Samrub Samrub Thai’s Chef Prin Polsuk opened Vilas on the second floor of Mahanakhon CUBE this summer. Here, Chef Pepe Dasi brings together the realms of the old and new, by combining ancient Thai cooking techniques with new world ingredients.

The vibe: A space where worlds collide, be it Chef Prin Polsuk and Chef Pepe Dasi, recipes old and new, and ingredients complex and comforting.

The hype: Curious creations served on beautiful local ceramic dishes, minimalist interiors, a super soothing ambience.

More info: Vilas Bangkok

Juksunchae redefined Korean dining in the city

Step aside, Korean BBQ, ramyeon, and fried chicken. At Juksunchae, Korean cuisine takes on new and unfamiliar meaning for the first time in Bangkok. The Soi Ruamrudee restaurant is inspired by various traditional Korean recipes and products, and presents them in inventive new ways. All the flavours of Korea, but make it fine dining.

The vibe: A sleek open space where Korean food gets fancy.

The hype: The most gorgeous bibimbap you ever did see, the longest Korean meal you ever did enjoy (it’s a tasting menu), and Chef Henry’s charming anecdotes.

More info: Juksunchae

SDC is the coolest new hidden restaurant in town

Short for ‘Small Dinner Club,’ SDC opened in Charoenkrung as a private dining experience. Helmed by Chef Sareen Rojanamatin, the progressive restaurant marries unfamiliar Thai ingredients with modern techniques in an extremely intimate, dimly-lit, secretive location.

The vibe: We’d tell you, but then we’d have to kill you.

The hype: Mystery is kept alive, the chef is undeniably cool, the food also lives up to its mark (and cheeky names).

More info: SDC

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this 2022: Casual dining

Kate’s Place opened as the greatest Thai supper club of the year

Chef Pikun ‘Kate’ Wangsantia opened Kate’s Place at the beginning of the year, and Bangkok foodies have been revisiting ever since. Located on Sukhumvit 36, the signature menu changes monthly, but never misses. Thai comfort food, but in an elevated manner and in the cosiest ambience.

The vibe: Fun and lively group dining in an unpretentious setting.

The hype: Fail-safe Thai dishes, prepared by someone who is truly a Thai dining beloved.

More info: Kate’s Place

Fran’s became the hardest-to-book brunch in Bangkok

Everybody knows Bangkokians love brunch, and so when this restaurant opened, all of them flocked to Fran’s. Still one of the most popular and hard-to-book breakfast and lunch spots around town, Fran’s serves up all the staples, and executes them to your heart’s most perfect desire.

The vibe: Brunch with a capital ‘B’ in leafy Yen Akart.

The hype: You didn’t really go here unless you took a photo of the thick-cut bacon and velvet scrambled egg dish.

More info: Fran’s Brasserie

An Com An Ca livened up the city’s Vietnamese dining scene

Bangkok’s Vietnamese dining scene has slowly been growing in recent years, and now An Com An Ca joins the pack. Located just opposite buzzing Fran’s, the casual and colourful restaurant serves up Vietnamese favourites alongside lesser conventional specialties, with a spotlight on fresh seafood, too.

The vibe: A perfect balance of Vietnamese dining for both newbies and regulars.

The hype: Finally some more Vietnamese food options around Sathorn.

More info: An Com An Ca

Larder brought together artisanal bakery, rad charcuterie, and delicatessen

Larder opened this year as Bangkok’s first artisanal bakery, offering charcuterie and delicatessen, alongside a menu of small plates. Ideal for sharing, and an absolute dream for those who like to try “one of everything.” Until 31 December, they’re also doing a dinner pop-up series, which will likely continue into the new year.

The vibe: Pink t-shirt-wearing men serving up a charming selection of European small plates and a great wine list.

The hype: Bread and charcuterie for everybody. Comforting (but not too classic) breakfast and brunch staples, and a great shop for takeaways.

More info: Larder

Santiaga opened our minds to Mexican omakase

It’s hard to place Santiaga as fine or casual dining, but one thing is for sure: it is really good Mexican dining. Chefs Billy, Mauricio, Beto, and Arturo bring together the Mexican goodness you love from La Monita to a more refined setting at Santiaga. Along the counter seating, the time-tested Mexican recipes are prepared with new modern techniques.

The vibe: Snazzy seating and beautiful presentation meets familiar Mexican flavours in a fun ambience.

The hype: Chicken heart soup, a killer Michoacan beef tongue taco, and plenty of tequila to pair with it all.

More info: Santiaga

Isaan food became a spectacle greater than som tum, thanks to Zao

Bangkok was abuzz at the beginning of the year when Zao Ekkamai opened on Pridi Soi 25, and later a second outpost called Zaolarb. Both restaurants are bringing the heartiest plaraa, jaew, and larb to town, with a spotlight on authentic flavours of the Isaan region.

The vibe: Not for the faint-hearted.

The hype: Rare items for those not familiar, nostalgia galore for those who are familiar. Raw meat! Rare stews! All the larb in the world!

More info: Zao Ekkamai and Zaolarb