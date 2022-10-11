The best places to go for brunch in Bangkok this October

Looking for your new favourite brunch place? Read on for the best brunch spots in Bangkok this October 2022.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent grilled meats, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this October 2022.

Where to Brunch in Bangkok this October

Stock.Room presents a series of Halloween specials in its Farmhouse Brunch for one day only. With hay, pumpkins and autumn produce as the scenic backdrop, the lively, laid-back venue offers exclusive dishes like Canadian Lobster Black Paella, Grilled Octopus with Squid Ink Pasta, and Roasted Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Velouté to celebrate the season.

The special Farmhouse Brunch is served on Sunday October 30, 2022 from 12pm-3pm. Prices start at THB2,999++ per person. For more information, contact 02 056 9999.

The hottest brunch spot in town at this time couldn’t be anywhere other than Fran’s. Located in leafy Sathon, Fran’s aspires to be a common area where diners can enjoy simple brunch items and relax inside the European-inspired building or amid the outdoor garden. Picturesque highlights include Velvet Egg & Bacon, Classic Breakfast, and Steak & Eggs. One thing to keep in mind, though, is to be sure to book in advance and expect some waiting time.

Fran’s is located in Soi Ngam Duphli, Sathon. It opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-6pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 001 1303.

If you’re looking for a Mediterranean-themed brunch, head to the Sunday Riviera Brunch at ALATi. Bringing together traditional recipes and techniques from Spain, France, Morocco, Italy, Greece, and Lebanon, the feast showcases a Lobster & Prawn Roll, Seared Tuna with Smoked Capsicum Sauce, Foie Gras Crème Brûlée, Australian Lamb Chop, and more. Plenty of seafood on ice is also super enticing, with nine chocolate desserts to end the meal.

The Sunday Riviera Brunch deal is available until October 13, 2022 for dining on specific dates. Prices start at THB2,890 net per person. For more information, contact 02 162 9000.

Only the best ingredients are included in The Sukhothai Bangkok’s talk-of-the-town Sunday Brunch. From fresh seafood to Thai delicacies to Japanese specialties, it is renowned for having a wildly large variety of delicious menus. As for chocolate fanatics, the unique Chocolate Buffet will be your most rewarding meal of the month. Different chocolates with varying percentages of cacao are used to create sumptuous desserts like Hot Chocolate, Chocolate Fondue and Churros, The Sukhothai Pralines, and Sticky Toffee Pudding, to name a few.

Sunday brunch is served on October 9 and 30, 2022 from 12pm-3pm at Colonnade. The Chocolate Buffet is served on Saturday October 22, 2022 from 2pm-5pm at Lobby Salons. For more information, contact 02 344 8888.

It’s an international collaboration between four cuisines: classic French from Brasserie 9, Indian and Lebanese from Al Saray, and authentic Thai from Ruen Noppagao. The “Gourmet House Brunch” brings all of those favourites under one roof, so look forward to seeing the best meats and spices utilised at its best.

Gourmet House Brunch is available every Sunday at 11.30am-4pm. The price is THB 2,490++ per person—food only. For more information, contact 02 234 2588.