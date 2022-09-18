The best restaurants in Tokyo, according to Ichigo Ichie’s chef Akane Eno

Travel restrictions to Japan are slowly dropping one by one, and where else to get yourself reacquainted with the unique vibes of the country than Tokyo. Here are some of the best restaurants in Tokyo to try, according to chef Akano Eno of Ichigo Ichie.

The capital city’s neon lights and palpable energy are things we can’t get enough of, and it’s an open secret that you’ll be treated to good food at just about any restaurant on the street. However, we also wouldn’t say no to recommendations from a chef – much less one that came from Tokyo – while we’re trip planning, just so we make sure every calorie is worth our time.

Of course, who better to ask here than chef Akane Eno of Ichigo Ichie, the only Japanese female chef helming the kitchen of a fine dining restaurant in Singapore. To her, “Tokyo doesn’t have a specific type of local cuisine, as compared with other places in Japan. The city is like a kaleidoscope – many people from all over Japan live there. Its food scene reflects its people. It is multi-layered: flexible, open-minded, always craving for something new, and great diversity.”

Chef Akane Eno of Ichigo Ichie

Chef Eno opened Ichigo Ichie in the height of the pandemic in 2020, after a series of weekly pop-ups at one-Michelin-starred Sushi Kimura where she was working as head chef. Despite the fierce competition of omakase restaurants in town, the intimate 16-seater kappo restaurant at Intercontinental Robertson Quay has gained a following of regulars that come back time and time again for her soulful cuisine.

Besides mouthwatering recommendations to bookmark, the Tokyo native also suggests a couple of locales to explore on your next visit to the city: “I find that Kabutochō, Ningyochō, and Mukojima are great places to explore. Each area has its own charm. Kabutochō is a financial district that is also interesting because of its history. Nearby, there is Ningyochō. The neighbourhood has nice dining options and many small shops that have been around for many generations. Ningyo-yaki, which is a popular snack in Japan, originated from this district. In east Tokyo, Mukojima is a relatively quieter area with many cultural elements.”

(Hero and featured image credit: Ichigo Ichie)

The best restaurants in Tokyo, according to Ichigo Ichie’s chef Akane Eno