12 Spanish restaurants in Bangkok for tapas, paella, and more

Whether to get something hearty and filling for a fiesta, or quick bites after a siesta, Bangkok is full of Spanish dining spots. Here are our picks for where to find the best Spanish food in Bangkok.
Tapas, paella, and maybe churros are normally what people think of when it comes to Spanish food, but the cuisine is so much more than that. Spain is very diverse, and thereby Spanish cuisine can vary by region. One thing is for certain: it’s homey, rustic, and never boring. Some might do a modern twist on classic recipes, but the fire and love that Spanish cuisine bestows is very distinct.
Here is a list of places in Bangkok where you can find some of the best Spanish dishes in town.
The best Spanish restaurants in Bangkok
One of the hottest tapas bars in town is Vaso. Upon walking into the Mediterranean-inspired interior, guests will see the large arch-shaped bar encircling the area with an open kitchen situated in the centre. All the sumptuous dishes, like the Spanish Patatas Bravas, black paella Arroz Negro, and dry aged red grouper with white asparagus sauce, are the brainchild of the Spanish Chef Álvaro Ramos. With incoming velvety sangrias and lots of small bites, Vaso is the perfect check-point for a small groups of friends looking to have a really fun and wild time.
Fun, sexy, and happy are the key concepts that circulate through the whole El Willy Spanish Kitchen, and this reflects back to its owner’s personality, Chef Willy Trullàs Moreno, as well. Following the chef’s other outlets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, El Willy Bangkok chooses to adapt to Thai tastes by pumping up the spice, as you will experience in paella and other dishes. A la carte and tasting menus are both available, with the latter being highly recommended for a little taste of everything.
Barcelona-born chef Joan Tana Dot’s precious experience in a Michelin-starred restaurant has led Albricias to be the first Spanish restaurant in Thailand to receive the Restaurantes de España Award. His delicious creations include classic tapas and main dishes like the black-ink Yakuza’s Rice, Karubi Wagyu short ribs, and slow cooked Iberico pork belly Papada. With a laid-back atmosphere but serenely romantic flair, Albricias is best for any lunch and dinner full of conversations and reminisce back to Spain.
For a tapas with a panoramic view, head to Uno Mas on the 54th floor of the Centara Grand Hotel, where both indoor and outdoor seatings are available upon your request. The selections here are wildly impressive, with loads of Mediterranean seafood and premium Iberico hams to choose from. Watch as the night turns the restaurant into an electric and mysterious tapas venue while nibbling on croquettes and Jamón cold cuts paired with exquisite wines.
Tapas Vino is a homey Spanish restaurant overseen by Spanish, French, and Thai chefs. In addition to classic Spanish delicacies such as Iberico Ham Croquettes and Calamari Chorizo, the place also has some space for international delights, like Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye and Grilled Northern Thai Sausage Skewer. Thereby, it’s a great place to start for those who aren’t quite ready for a full Spanish experience yet. Moreover, vegetarians are especially welcome on Monday for the Green Monday Menu that is served here.
Casa Teo is a charming Spanish restaurant that takes your tapas to the next level. You can’t miss the star of the show, the Iberian Platter. It’s a delicious mix of exquisite jamon Iberico, Manchego cheese, quince, and chorizos. Pair it with a glass of regional Spanish wine and you’ve got yourself a perfect midday meal. Known as a place where many buy Spanish ingredients and specialties to take home, Casa Teo is a truly authentic and very beloved Spanish restaurant and haven in Bangkok.
Barcelona Gaudi is where you’ll get to enjoy Catalan cuisine in the atmosphere of beautiful Barcelona. Treat yourself to a visual and colourful immersion of Catalan culture while enjoying their most-loved Paella Valencia or Negra, loaded with aromatic saffron fragrance. Very charming, much like a real fun and lively eatery back in Spain.
If you’re looking for somewhere chill and laidback to end your week, Viva 8 is just the place to be. Located in the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market, the bar/restaurant charms both locals and visitors with great food, drinks to pair, and lively music that gives the place a casual vibe. Be sure to get their signature dish, the paella. They cook it live in a giant pan in the middle which is very Instagrammable—and with that price? You’ll consider going for seconds.
El Chiringuito has all the best parts one might expect on a trip to Bangkok’s Chinatown. It’s a small, cosy bar with charming ambience and retro interior. The walls are adorned with old posters and a chalkboard menu containing mouthwatering Spanish delicacies, from tortilla de patatas to bocadillos. Order one with a refreshing cocktail to suit.
Imagine this: fresh seafood, scrumtious rice, and a blend of spices, cooked to perfection into a paella you can share with the ones you love. You dine as you chat over some delicious sangria under the fairy lights overhead. That’s the experience that you get as you eat at El Tapeo. They also have monthly discounts, so every celebration comes with a bill that is more than reasonable. Be sure to order their homemade pate as appetiser, as it comes highly recommended.
Located in IconSiam, TAPAS offers your usual Spanish classics, but also includes international twists if you’re up for an adventure. Try the prawns pil pil, iberico pork chop with truffle sauce, or paella kaprao. Coupled with a modern, clean interior, and attentive staff, make this a destination you should not miss—for solo adventurers, couples, or family gatherings alike.
With a name that translates to “rice”, you already know what their speciality is—and they do it flawlessly. Order some white anchovies boquerones to start, homemade chorizo to share, and be sure to try the arroz caldoso here at Arroz. It’s the paella’s creamier, brothier cousin, and it will warm both your body and heart. Nothing but authentic Spanish offered here at Arroz.