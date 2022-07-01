12 Spanish restaurants in Bangkok for tapas, paella, and more

Whether to get something hearty and filling for a fiesta, or quick bites after a siesta, Bangkok is full of Spanish dining spots. Here are our picks for where to find the best Spanish food in Bangkok.

Tapas, paella, and maybe churros are normally what people think of when it comes to Spanish food, but the cuisine is so much more than that. Spain is very diverse, and thereby Spanish cuisine can vary by region. One thing is for certain: it’s homey, rustic, and never boring. Some might do a modern twist on classic recipes, but the fire and love that Spanish cuisine bestows is very distinct.

Here is a list of places in Bangkok where you can find some of the best Spanish dishes in town.

[Hero and featured image credit: Vaso]

The best Spanish restaurants in Bangkok