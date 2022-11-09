As Bangkok traffic becomes intense again, the immigration queue at Suvarnabhumi takes four hours again, and tourism is officially back, it’s important to know where to find the best Thai restaurants for authentic Thai curry. Luckily, we made you a shortlist.

Whilst most Bangkokians aren’t big curry people, there’s no denying that most of our visiting friends are always asking us where to find the best red-, green-, yellow-, Penang- or Massaman curry. After all, Thai curries make up some of the most beloved Thai food exports, becoming a prominent feature on menus at Thai restaurants across the globe.

Locally, you can find these most commonly at street food gab khao stands, or at age-old casual eateries that have been perfecting their recipes for years. Unfortunately, these often don’t have an easily shareable Facebook page, English menu, or location tag, so we understand the struggle when you’re a) an expat who doesn’t speak Thai or b) an unknowing tourist without a guide.

Here, we’ve put together a quick list to get you started on your curry-eating spree in Bangkok. Below are some of the best Thai restaurants that serve authentic Thai curries, whether you wish to devour them yourself, or copy and paste to your foreigner friend’s WhatsApp chat. You can thank us later.

[Hero Image Credit: The House of Smooth Curry; Featured Image Credit: Market Cafe by Khao]

Where to find the best, most authentic Thai curries in Bangkok