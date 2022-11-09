As Bangkok traffic becomes intense again, the immigration queue at Suvarnabhumi takes four hours again, and tourism is officially back, it’s important to know where to find the best Thai restaurants for authentic Thai curry. Luckily, we made you a shortlist.
Whilst most Bangkokians aren’t big curry people, there’s no denying that most of our visiting friends are always asking us where to find the best red-, green-, yellow-, Penang- or Massaman curry. After all, Thai curries make up some of the most beloved Thai food exports, becoming a prominent feature on menus at Thai restaurants across the globe.
Locally, you can find these most commonly at street food gab khao stands, or at age-old casual eateries that have been perfecting their recipes for years. Unfortunately, these often don’t have an easily shareable Facebook page, English menu, or location tag, so we understand the struggle when you’re a) an expat who doesn’t speak Thai or b) an unknowing tourist without a guide.
Here, we’ve put together a quick list to get you started on your curry-eating spree in Bangkok. Below are some of the best Thai restaurants that serve authentic Thai curries, whether you wish to devour them yourself, or copy and paste to your foreigner friend’s WhatsApp chat. You can thank us later.
For anything Thai food, Boonlang is always a good idea. Whether you head here for the duck khao soi or the stinky bean and shrimp paste stir fry, Boonlang hits the spot for visitors and (especially) locals alike. In the very casual ambience, you can’t go wrong with their curries, whether you opt for the northern Hanglay curry, or the classic duck red curry. Want to try something different? Try the cat fish curry, and see what all the hype is about.
Charmgang quite literally calls itself a curry shop, so you know you’re in good hands when you head here. Beyond the charming interiors, you’ll find everything from razor clam curry to white smoked king fish curry. We particularly like their grilled tiger prawn with southern style curry (not for the faint-hearted), as well as the Paneang curry with braised beef cheek. From November, Charmgang will also be open 7 days a week.
Renowned in the Thai dining world as one of the finest Thai fine dining establishments, Khao Group is truly dedicated to bringing Thai cuisine into the 21st century in style. Market Café by Khao is slightly more casual than its fancier counterpart, but the flavours are definitely on par. They too serve up a fabulous pork Hanglay curry with lychee, but their other classics are also worth a try. From Massaman curry with lamb shank to green curry with Australian beef, it’s a great place to start if you’re familiarising yourself with the cuisine — or even if you’re already familiar.
ERR Urban Rustic Thai finally reopened a few weeks ago, and under the helm of Chefs Dylan and Bo, diners can enjoy a selection of beloved Thai dishes again. On the curry menu, go for the classic green curry with organic chicken, or the southern-style pork rib curry for an extra kick. Very spicy, very addictive, head to the Thonglor outpost for dinner and you’ll be coming back for more every week.
Prik Yuak has been around for over 30 years, preparing home-style Thai dishes under the helm of Chef Ann. The casual restaurant once had a beloved spot in Chatuchak, but has now moved closer to the city centre with an outpost on Soi Pradiphat. The Penang curry is arguably the star here, but other curries such as the pineapple and mussel curry also deserve a worthy mention.
Thai curries and Thai restaurants are so notorious that one year CNN named Massaman Curry the best dish in the world. Thereby, we couldn’t miss this street food haunt on our list, as everyone knows they serve what is quite possibly some of the best curries in town. Located on 3/1 Pan Road just opposite the Hindu temple, go for the famous Massaman or green curry, and save room for their famous khao soi and kanom jeen, too.
The Michelin-starred Saneh Jaan is a must-visit for those seeking out traditional Thai cuisine with a modern touch in a fine dining setting. The Massaman curry here is made using fresh homemade Massaman curry paste and quality beef from Sun-kum-pang district. There’s also a fine green curry on the menu, made with ribeye and baby eggplant, as a well as a Mon-style curry prepared with grilled pork neck. The focus here is on fresh coconut milk bases for the Thai curries, and herbal ingredients to enhance flavour.
With a name like that, how could you miss this spot? The House of Smooth Curry is the Thai restaurant located within The Athenee, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok. Here, Chef Montri Jiratitankit serves up Thai recipes inspired by his mother’s cooking. Highlights include the Gaeng Khee Lhek Kor Moo Yang, or grilled organic pork neck curry with Thai copper pod, as well as the red curry with crabmeat and betel leaves, or roasted duck and lychee. Very indulgent.