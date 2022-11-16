Where to find the best Thanksgiving feasts in Bangkok this November

Sure, Thanksgiving is all about sense of family or whatever, but also we know that it’s the occasion for food. Let’s see where you should celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok. After all, these spots are already stuffing their turkeys and polishing their silverware just for you.

As Thanksgiving falls on the 24th of November this 2022, it’s time for us to start making plans. Whether you’re celebrating the happy day with your family, friends, or loved ones, we guarantee that you will enjoy these tender roasted turkeys with all the trimmings served at these stunning venues. To make it even better, they’re not only serving turkey and pies, but an array of seafood-on-ice, pasta, and even Thai delicacies, too. If you prefer to enjoy the signature dish in the privacy of your own home, some venues are even offering a takeaway turkey service for your convenience.

Where to dine for Thanksgiving in Bangkok this November 2022

VIU, The St. Regis Bangkok

It truly smells like Thanksgiving in the elegant VIU dining venue at The St. Regis Bangkok. For one day only, this international restaurant will showcase all the Thanksgiving classics. Roast Turkey with Orange and Sage served with Orange Giblet Gravy, Pumpkin Soup, Baked Whole Snapper, and unlimited seafood-on-ice are a few of the highlights. As for the festive desserts, the Hazelnut Tiramisu, Key Lime Pie, and Caramel Eclairs will send you home with to a sweet night’s sleep.

The Epic Thanksgiving dinner buffet is priced at THB2,800++ per person. The dinner is served from 6pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Orchid Café, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

In addition to the already-glorious Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner at the Orchid Café, some exclusive Thanksgiving menu items will also be served at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. The seasonal buffet features roasted Ingham turkey with roasted pumpkin, herb-roasted and mashed potatoes, as well as assorted vegetables and sauces. Alternatively, there is also a takeaway, ready-to-eat, 6-kg roasted turkey option to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet is priced at THB2,300 net per person; the takeaway turkey at THB8,000 net. The takeaway turkey needs to be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. For more information and reservations, contact 02 649 8888.

Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Stock.Room is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with a joyful selection, including Turkey Tortilla Soup, Lamb Orzo Saffron Raisin Salad, and Slow-Roasted Whole Turkey with Turkey Gravy. Over at the Sea Bar buffet, amp up your meal with blue crab, red snapper, river prawns, and more. Altogether, it’s a colourful and sumptuous dinner to be enjoyed with your loved ones.

The Thanksgiving dinner is priced at THB650 per person, while the Sea Bar addition is priced at THB1,550 per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Come visit the culinary marketplace of Goji Kitchen + Bar and taste its exquisite Thanksgiving buffet dinner in old-school style. The sumptuous turkey will be served with the essential trimmings like cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, baked sweet potato, casserole, mashed potato, fruit stuffing, and roasted butternut squash. As it is also a pie season, indulge in pumpkin pie, apple pie, and pecan pie here, too.

Thanksgiving buffet dinner is priced at THB1,698++ per person and served from 5.30pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

Ventisi Restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

The home-away-from-home selections on the Thanksgiving buffet line at Ventisi aim to bring a taste of western comfort food to your plate here in Bangkok. The main highlight is, of course, the classic roast turkey that is juicy and tender all the way through. Sides to this include sweet potatoes, steamed corn, and fresh beans.

Thanksgiving buffet dinner is priced at THB1,980++ per person and served from 6pm-10.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 100 6255.

Voila!, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Voila! is bringing all the Thanksgiving essentials onto the table with a Thanksgiving Day Buffet Dinner. Take your families and friends out and enjoy a selection of sweets and savouries such as Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Boston Clam Chowder, Beef Wellington, and Pecan Pie. A true feast not to be missed.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet Dinner is priced at THB2,330.46 net per person. The dinner takes place from 6pm-10.30pm.

Flourish Restaurant, Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok

It’s the best of your Thanksgiving favourites all in one place. They have stuffed turkeys, freshly-caught seafood, artisanal cheeses, and many more. Once you’re done with the savoury sections, move on to feast on the sweet specialties both local and American. You’ll really feel the warmth of what Thanksgiving is all about.

The Warmth of Thanksgiving at Sindhorn Kempinski is priced at THB 3,600 ++ per person, taking place at 5.30-10pm.

Red Oven, SO/ Bangkok

Turkeys are essential to a Thanksgiving dinner, of course. But if pigs in blankets, maple-glazed vegetables, roasted pumpkin purée, and more sounds appealing to you, pop by this spot for a dinner that reminds you of home. For desserts, an array of pies are waiting for you, and the homemade cranberry compote is simply *chef’s kiss*.

Thanksgiving Dinner at SO/ Bangkok is priced at THB 1,500++ per person, 6-10pm.

Spectrum Lounge & Bar

It’s a celebration, and there’s no place better for that than a rooftop with gorgeous views of the city. Expect roasted turkeys with all the condiments, roasted butternut squash soup, and other goodies. Be sure to leave some room for handcrafted desserts after.

Thanksgiving Rooftop Set Dinner at Spectrum Lounge & Bar, priced at THB 2,200 per person, served from 5.30-10pm

Trader Vics, Anantara Riverside

If an all-out buffet doesn’t sound like your jam, how about treating yourself to a delicious three-course dinner specially crafted for the occasion? The dishes are inspired by traditional American favourites, and the offer already includes a glass of sparkling wine. We haven’t heard complaints about their French-Polynesian cuisine so far.

Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast at Trader Vic’s Bangkok is available for THB 1,499++ per person, served from 6-11pm.

