Meatless Monday: 5 must-visit vegan cafes in Phuket

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re inspecting vibrant Phuket town for its most well-known vegan cafes and restaurants.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the multiple cafes and restaurants around Phuket. A number of intriguing cafes are scattered around this island, and for vegans and vegetarians alike, there are plenty of places to explore as well. Read on to find 5 vegan cafes in Phuket that don’t only offer out-of-this-world vegan dishes but also a cosy ambience to chill in all day.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mariana Montes de Oca/Unsplash]

5 best vegan cafes in Phuket