Meatless Monday: 5 must-visit vegan cafes in Phuket

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re inspecting vibrant Phuket town for its most well-known vegan cafes and restaurants.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the multiple cafes and restaurants around Phuket. A number of intriguing cafes are scattered around this island, and for vegans and vegetarians alike, there are plenty of places to explore as well. Read on to find 5 vegan cafes in Phuket that don’t only offer out-of-this-world vegan dishes but also a cosy ambience to chill in all day.
[Hero and featured image credit: Mariana Montes de Oca/Unsplash]
5 best vegan cafes in Phuket
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
This award-winning restaurant is among the top choices for plant-based dining lovers in Phuket. The Vegan Table aspires to cater to as many dietary intolerances as possible to provide nutritious yet sumptuous dishes to all kinds of diners. Serving everything from simple open sandwiches and quesadillas to Tom Yum and burgers, this much-loved Phuket cafe and restaurant has now also expanded its revolution to Bangkok as well.
The Vegan Table Phuket is located on Ratsada Road, Talat Yai. The Vegan Table Bangkok is located in Sukhumvit Soi 11.
[Image credit: The Vegan Table BKK]
2 /5
Although it started off as a restaurant, Soul Phuket has developed to specialise in more than just a place to eat vegan food. In addition to the wonderful selection of vegan menu items with gluten-free options, like pancakes, smoothie bowls, pastas, Asian delicacies, and more, Soul Phuket also has a space for holistic events and workshops. Cooking workshops, Morning Yoga, Zimba Kids Club Day and DJ Lounge Nights, to name a few.
Soul Phuket is located on Karon Road. It opens daily from 9am-9pm. For more information and reservations, contact 061 249 4703.
[Image credit: Soul Phuket]
Whether you stan Thai, Italian, American or Mexican food, Pangky Vegan has the right dishes for all. This cosy vegan restaurant and cafe serves home-style delicacies in an uncomplicated manner, and they are simply the tastiest. Highlights include Mexican Vegan Quesadillas, Truffle Carbonara Pasta, and Plant-Based Pad Krapow.
Pangky Vegan by WeCafe is located on Chaofa Tawantok Road. It opens daily from 8am-6pm. For more information and reservations, contact 080 523 2455.
[Image credit: Pangky Vegan by WeCafe’]
4 /5
Sweet or savoury, you can hardly be disappointed by the incredible creations of Pure Vegan Heaven. Colourful smoothie bowls, hot and sour Tom Yum, Falafel Wraps, and many more are purposefully turned into vegan variations that are so enjoyable to eat, making this a wonderful place to start with if you’re new to the plant-based diet.
Pure Vegan Heaven is located in Soi Ta Eiad. It opens from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am-6pm. For more information and reservations, contact 095 298 0011.
[Image credit: Pure Vegan Heaven Soi-Taeiad, Phuket]
Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro doesn’t only follow a vegan diet but also a raw food diet, which means each of the locally sourced ingredients has not undergone a cooking temperature of above 4o degrees, in order to retain precious enzymes, nutrients, and vitamins contained within. The menu items here are heavier on the sweet side, highly praised for their real, slightly sweet, and hearty flavour. You will find Vegan Brownie served with Raw Chocolate Ice Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Cheesecake, and even Energy Balls.
Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro is located on Viset Road. It opens daily from 9am-7pm. For more information and reservations, contact 096 638 7654.
[Image credit: Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro]