Meatless Monday: Where to find the most best vegan cheese in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the perfect vegan cheeses to be melted onto our burgers, sandwiches, toasts, or even enjoyed on their own.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the restaurants and groceries that produce plant-based cheeses around Bangkok. Because as much as it is the crowd’s favourite, cheese is actually exclusive to carnivores and those who can tolerate lactose. Hence comes the vegan cheese, which is solely derived from nuts like cashews and almonds. Read on to find 5 places in Bangkok that produce the best plant-based cheese.

[Hero and featured image credit: Jez Timms/Unsplash ]

Where to find the most indulgent vegan cheese in Bangkok