Meatless Monday: Where to find the most best vegan cheese in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the perfect vegan cheeses to be melted onto our burgers, sandwiches, toasts, or even enjoyed on their own.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the restaurants and groceries that produce plant-based cheeses around Bangkok. Because as much as it is the crowd’s favourite, cheese is actually exclusive to carnivores and those who can tolerate lactose. Hence comes the vegan cheese, which is solely derived from nuts like cashews and almonds. Read on to find 5 places in Bangkok that produce the best plant-based cheese.
[Hero and featured image credit: Jez Timms/Unsplash ]
Where to find the most indulgent vegan cheese in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Barefood Bangkok is a dedicated producer of plant-based cheeses, burger patties, and other gourmet items. A selection of melty cashew cheeses are produced in-house daily, with flavours like Mixed Herbs, Spicy Chilli, Truffle Black Peppercorn, Smoked Maplewood Jack, and many more. These pillows of goodness are perfect for burgers, sandwiches, lasagna, or even on their own with fruit.
Barefood Bangkok is located in Sukhumvit Soi 61. For more information and reservations, contact 098 924 6995.
[Image credit: Barefood Bangkok Plant Cheese]
2 /5
In addition to handcrafting some delectable nut butters and cheeses, Butter Me Up also curates them in a magnificent cheese platter that you can customise. From the Chilli Herb and Mascarpone Dip to Pesto Passion cheese, don’t just pick one but have them all on a beautifully decorated holiday platter.
[Image credit: Butter Me Up Bangkok]
3 /5
Vegan Gift makes their creamy and delicious cheeses mainly from almond and cashew nuts, turning nature’s gift into a range of lactose- and gluten-free Smoked Paprika, Cranberry, Greek Style, Baby Black Olive, and Cashew Mozzarella Cheese, to name a few. Some very good-looking vegan cookies are on the list, too.
[Image credit: Vegangift]
As a plant-based grocery, Green & Sunny sells everything from food ingredients to frozen meals. Thus, the Vegan Cashew Nut Cheese is always made-ready to be assembled with sandwiches and burgers, or fried to be eaten on its own. You will also find this delectable vegan cheese in the Pumpkin Cheese Croquette, too, which is also available to order on Grab as well.
Green & Sunny is located on Phetchaburi Road. For more information, contact 063 249 8992.
[Image credit: Green & Sunny Vegan Kitchen]
5 /5
Veganerie restaurant has expanded to open the largest plant-based online supermarket in Thailand with Veganerie World. The platform provides all vegan in-the-know products in one place, with its own cheese, of course, topping the list. The Vegan Parmesan Cheese is super delicious and versatile, as we’ve tasted in Veganerie’s dishes like Healthy Chickpea Pasta with Spinach Cheese Sauce, Italian Crepe, Portobello Lasagna, and many more.
[Image credit: Veganerie World]