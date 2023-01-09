Meatless Monday: Where to find the best plant-based ice cream in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the creamiest plant-based ice cream and gelato to deal with the all-year heat in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting highly crave-worthy plant-based and vegan ice cream in Bangkok. Some might cringe at the idea of dairy-free ice cream (can you even call it ice “cream”?), but perhaps they just haven’t tried it. We’ve selected our top 10 plant-based ice creams in Bangkok that prove you don’t need milk and cream to make a deliciously indulgent cold treat.
Where to find the creamiest plant-based ice cream in Bangkok
1 /10
With a richer and creamier texture than traditional ice cream, Molly Ally has been at the top of our ranking for quite a while. Perfect for those with dietary limitations or those cutting down on white sugar, these ice creams use a variety of nut milk bases and low GI coconut flower nectar sugar. The brand has also partnered with other plant-based produces to come up with new flavours as well, for example oat milk from Oatside, plant protein Plantae, and an ice cream collab with Matan.
Order through Line Shopping, Robinhood, GrabFood, Lineman, Shopee Food, Aow, Lazada, and Devers. Or pick up at Gourmet Market.
2 /10
Considering that this ice cream is from 137 Degrees, a brand that already impresses us with their almond milk, we take it that we can trust their alternative ice cream as well. Made fundamentally with almond milk and no added cane sugar, fans of almonds will love the mild flavour and smooth texture of Happy Addey. Our picks are the Extreme Dark Chocolate with Chewy Fudge, Yogurt Blueberry, and Cheesecake with Strawberry.
Order through GrabFood, GrabMart, Lineman, Food Panda, and Robinhood. Or pick up at Gourmet Market and Foodland Supermarket.
3 /10
Coined from the word ‘conserve’ in Thai and ‘life’ in Greek, KEBBÍO’s philosophy revolves around the concept of sustainability and holistic lifestyle, which aims to nurture the whole production line from farmers to consumers. The minimalistic cashew milk is used to form the Double Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Not Plain Vanilla, and Matcha ice cream. All lactose and cruelty-free, with half the calories of a Haagen Dazs – states the brand itself.
Order through Line Shopping and their website.
4 /10
It’s all about pleasing your digestion with Tummy Pleasure; the rich, decadent flavours are all bonus points. These plant-based gelatos are made from almond, pistachio, and coconut milk, with premium erythritol in place of white sugar. The results are creamy ice cream with authentic textures of real fruits. Available flavours are Dark Chocolate, Tropical Coconut, Royal Milk Tea, Strawberry Cheesecake, Yuzu Sorbet, and Raspberry Acai Sorbet.
Order through GrabFood, Lineman, Robinhood and Shopee Food.
5 /10
Low in calories and with gluten-free options, there are enough reasons to make Veganisto Gelateria the crowd’s favourite. From Lemon Cheese Pie to Lychee Peach to Yogurt Biscoff, these 19 flavours of plant-based gelato are also heavenly delicious.
Order through Line Official Account.
6 /10
Named after the Greek goddess of health, nature, and longevity, there are no prizes for guessing what this brand puts at the centre of their values. Hebe’s artisinal plant-based ice creams use only natural sweeteners from organic cane, almond oils, and their plant-based milks. They also have a completely sugar-free flavour, the ‘Naked Chocolate’. Their ingredients list may look super healthy, natural, and clean, but their flavours are unbelievably decadent. Full, rich, creamy – flavours such as ‘Mighty Matcha’ and ‘Viva Violet’ will make you wonder why other ice creams needed milk at all.
Order through Line, Food Panda, or pick up at Broc & Co, Sukhumvit 49.
7 /10
Big on creaminess and richness, this “alternative wholesome ice cream” serves up 6 flavours of dairy-free, soy-free, egg-free, gluten-free, and low-calorie decadence. Alt Creamery definitely one of the most inclusive ice cream brands, which means everyone can enjoy their Yuzulicious, Midnight Crunch, or Birthday Cake flavoured ice creams. It seems impossible, but these clock in at only around 100 calories per cup.
Order through Line, Grab, or pick up at DearTummy, G/F Iconsiam.
8 /10
Sure, you might miss out on a little protein if you’re cutting out dairy. But Holly Jolly’s dairy-free ice cream has got your back, adding non-GMO soy milk and soy protein isolate to their creamy cold treats to give you an extra hit of 4g of protein per cup. It’s got fewer calories (only around 100 calories per cup), less sugar and fat than your typical ice cream, too. Their flavours range from Vanilla Strawberry Crumble to Sea Salt Nut Brittle. Delicious ice cream that’s good for you – what’s not to love?
Order through Line or pick up at Vistro, Sukhumvit 24.
9 /10
This is an ice cream that’s not only dairy-free, but also free from all of the top 8 allergens. Super inclusive and super indulgent, these ice creams don’t back down when it comes to creamy, rich flavours. And there are loads to choose from. Cold Brew Coffee is one of our favourites, but Pistachio or Bubble Tea flavour are also not to be missed. What’s more, they don’t just make your usual cups and pints of gelato – get your vegan and allergen-free sweet fixes in the form of mochi balls and macaroons too. This is plant-based heaven right here.
Order through Line or Instagram.
10 /10
The cult Bangkok vegan restaurant chain also makes their own dairy-free ice creams. And they’re just as good as the food there. Putting a genius vegan spin on classic old favourites like Strawberry crumble, Dark Chocolate, or French Vanilla means you can get dairy-free alternatives without any of the extra frills or fancy flavours. Just simple, familiar ice cream that anyone can enjoy.
Order through Grab, Food Panda, or pick up at Veganerie.
