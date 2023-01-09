Meatless Monday: Where to find the best plant-based ice cream in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the creamiest plant-based ice cream and gelato to deal with the all-year heat in Bangkok.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting highly crave-worthy plant-based and vegan ice cream in Bangkok. Some might cringe at the idea of dairy-free ice cream (can you even call it ice “cream”?), but perhaps they just haven’t tried it. We’ve selected our top 10 plant-based ice creams in Bangkok that prove you don’t need milk and cream to make a deliciously indulgent cold treat.

[Hero image credit: Courtney Cook/Unsplash; feature image credit: Hebe]