Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re going local. Here’s where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Hence, Meatless Monday. For this edition, it’s arguably one of the most popular (and yummiest) dishes in Thai cuisine. Here’s where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Veganerie; Featured image credit: Easy! Buddy]

Where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok