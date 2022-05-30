Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re going local. Here’s where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Hence, Meatless Monday. For this edition, it’s arguably one of the most popular (and yummiest) dishes in Thai cuisine. Here’s where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok.
[Hero image credit: Veganerie; Featured image credit: Easy! Buddy]
Where to find the best vegan Pad Krapow in Bangkok
Jump To / Table of Contents
“Vegan” and “healthy” don’t always necessarily go hand-in-hand, but they do in the case of Vegetarian House Bangkok. The eatery serves freshly-cooked homemade vegetarian dishes including power bowls, pasta, healthy Thai food, and desserts. If you’re vegan for health reasons or you’re not big on plant-based meat, Vegetarian House Bangkok’s ‘Kra Prao Tofu & Mushrooms’ is a must-try. To up the nutrient factor, you have the choice to replace jasmine rice with organic mix quinoa, cauliflower rice, or organic mixed quinoa & cauliflower rice.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Vegetarian House Bangkok]
2 /6
Affordable and appetising — that’s May Veggie Home. The vegan restaurant serves several cuisines including Thai, Italian, Vietnamese, and American. For Pad Krapow, they use omnipork as the meat substitute and this can be paired with white rice or brown rice.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: May Veggie Home]
3 /6
Third on the list is Kub Kao’ Kub Pla, a favourite among city dwellers with an affinity for authentic Thai food. For their vegan Pad Krapow, you can choose between mushrooms or plant-based pork, both of which are flavour-packed and delicious. The restaurant has multiple branches around Bangkok so you can take your pick.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Kub Kao’ Kub Pla]
4 /6
If you want to indulge in a dish that resembles the taste of Pad Krapow Gai, then order the ‘Pad Kaprow Rice Bowl’ at Veganerie. The dish is cooked with OmniMeat, Thai basil, and chillies. With six branches around the capital city, the all-day dining vegan outlet is a go-to option for many plant-based diners, and justifiably so.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Veganerie]
5 /6
Next on our list is Goodsouls Kitchen’s vegan Pad Krapow, or ‘Thai Basil Mushroom with Rice.’ The dish is comprised of shiitake and eryngii mushrooms stir-fried with Thai holy basil and white rice. Simple and satisfying. The vegan restaurant serves a wide selection of healthy western and Thai dishes.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Goodsouls Kitchen]
6 /6
Last but definitely not least, Easy! Buddy has long been known as the go-to for great, boutique-y Pad Krapow in Bangkok. Recently, the very popular Pad Krapow chain unveiled a collaboration with plant-based meat brand Meatly, adding two vegan Pad Krapow options to its menu: one with Meatly Plant-based Tonkatsu, and one with Khao-Yam Meatly Plant-based Tonkatsu.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: Easy! Buddy]